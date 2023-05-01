Stories you might’ve missed, May 1

Executive maisonettes, flats facing rubbish bins, top floor units: Property agent advises 1st-time homeowners on what NOT to buy

SINGAPORE: With the real estate market being what it is, would-be homeowners must make the right choice. And to help them, one property agent took to TikTok to advise them on the three types of HDB units he would never buy. The video uploaded on Apr 22 by Asyraaf – The Content Realtor, has since gone viral, with nearly 300,000 views. However, he quickly emphasized that this is his opinion and “no right or wrong!” Read more here…

SG science student rants about non-science students for “not knowing simple things” and then deletes her video after netizens call her “arrogant” and “condescending”

SINGAPORE: Koh Boon Ki (@doujiang.youtiao on TikTok) posted a video verbalising her thoughts about how she finds it difficult to interact with people who have not studied science in their educational years because they do not know “the most simple things”, generating much uproar among Singaporeans who called her out for being ignorant.

“And then I meet non-science students and we talk about like, health, like the most simple things, and to them it’s like wow how do you know this but for me it’s like how do you not know this?” Boon Ki questioned.

Read more here…

OPINION | Misunderstandings in Parliament; are we stuck in the past, and other stories in review

In recent years, many questions have been raised about what defines being a Singaporean. This issue arose again when Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, suggested an English proficiency test as one of the criteria for becoming a Singaporean. Mr Singh’s suggestion was met with approval by some Singaporeans who said that Singapore, being a multi-racial country, needed a common language to communicate effectively, and English is a language we should all have in common. Given that effective communication is one of the hallmarks of successful relationships, it is hard to argue with Mr Singh’s suggestion. That said, certain People’s Action Party (PAP) politicians disagreed with Mr Singh. For example, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong opined that it should not be the only criterion for Singapore citizenship.

Should Singapore do more to help foreign nurses to stay in the country?

SINGAPORE: In response to recent news from the Ministry of Health saying that the median wait time in hospitals has gone up from five hours to 7.2 hours over two weeks, one doctor who wrote to The Straits Times earlier this week said that “More needs to be done to help our foreign nurses stay in Singapore to do their job.”

The MOH said that despite the long wait time, patients begin receiving medical treatment before they are assigned a bed and that a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases has added to the bed shortage.

Read more here…

Customer allegedly finds glass shards in pandan swiss roll from Polar Cakes

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was shocked to find shards of glass in a pandan swiss roll he purchased at the Polar Puffs & Cakes bakery in Sembawang Shopping Center on Monday evening (24 Apr). The case has sparked concern online as well as an investigation by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Taking to the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook page, the man – who goes by the username ‘Sea Urchin’ – shared photos of the pandan swiss roll that contained glass shards. Revealing that he found the glass pieces after he took a bite of the swiss roll the next day, he said:

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg