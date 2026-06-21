Singaporeans discuss whether AI is helping workers or simply helping companies cut costs

SINGAPORE: A thread on Reddit’s r/askSingapore has struck a nerve among local workers, with the original poster asking a question that many in non-tech roles have been quietly sitting with: Are artificial intelligence (AI) layoffs actually real in Singapore, or is AI simply being used as a convenient cover story for companies looking to trim headcount and cut costs?

The post focused specifically on admin, operations, and back-office roles, which are the kind of bread-and-butter white-collar work that doesn’t make tech headlines but employs a large chunk of Singapore’s workforce. The original poster asked whether anyone had explicitly seen AI take over their roles, or whether the whole narrative was being overblown.

The responses that followed were candid, frustrated, and more nuanced than a simple yes or no.

CEOs see headcount reduction and sign right up

One of the most upvoted responses came from someone working in coding, programming, and AI, who offered a ground-level view of how AI is actually being deployed and misunderstood by leadership.

The commenter acknowledged that in the hands of a skilled worker, AI can genuinely increase efficiency to the point where one person can effectively do the work of two or three, but the problem, they argued, lies in how decision-makers respond to that efficiency gain.

“Many CEOs simply see ‘omg AI can reduce headcount and cut costs?! Sign me up,” the commenter wrote, adding that many ministers are also too old or tech-illiterate to fully grasp what AI can actually do, but parrot “must adopt AI” anyway because that’s what their aides tell them.

The commenter also flagged a shift that’s beginning to play out in the broader AI industry: the honeymoon phase is approaching its end, with AI providers increasingly charging by token use, making the technology more expensive over time, while the workers who remain are getting overworked, carrying the load of multiple roles.

Their conclusion was pointed: “What’s happening is another consolidation of wealth to the AI providers and big US tech companies. Money that previously paid the salary of 10 workers is now given to much fewer workers, while most of it goes to big tech. People are told to be more hungry when the fact is the big CEOs are the ones who need to be less greedy. AI is a bubble waiting to pop. And the average [worker] is gonna bear the brunt of it.”

Another commenter shared a more personal account of how AI productivity gains were playing out at their own workplace, and it wasn’t the rosy picture that management messaging usually paints. They noted that AI assistance had boosted their personal productivity by around 30% and had even fully automated a few of their more mundane tasks, but instead of that translating into a better quality of work life, management simply saw it as an opportunity to reduce headcount.

“Management only see it from the ‘oh less people can do the same job’ and not ‘oh it resolves our overworked staff problems,’” they wrote. “So now instead of 5 people working till 8 p.m., it’s 3 people with AI working until 8 p.m.”

It’s a sentiment that cuts to the heart of the conversation: AI isn’t necessarily making work better for the people doing it, even when it’s making them more productive.

It has always been about cost

Not everyone in the thread was interested in debating the nuances of AI capability. One commenter cut straight to what they saw as the obvious reality: “‘AI layoff’ has always been about cost. It’s not an excuse for anything else.”

Another built on that, pointing out that many companies are using AI to dress up decisions that are fundamentally about downsizing: “A lot of companies use AI to disguise cost-cutting layoffs for outsourcing and reducing headcount.”

The worker is always the last consideration

Perhaps the most sobering observation in the thread came from a commenter who zeroed in on the power dynamic at play in every one of these decisions. “If a decision maker perceives AI can cut headcount, they will always do so,” they wrote. “Whether AI can actually do the job is a secondary concern because the remaining headcount has to make do with the increased workload, not the decision maker.”

It’s a line that neatly encapsulates the frustration running through the entire discussion: the people absorbing the consequences of AI adoption decisions are rarely the people making them.

So what’s the real answer?

The thread doesn’t arrive at a clean conclusion, and that’s probably the honest answer. For Singaporean workers in admin, operations, and back-office roles, the threat isn’t necessarily that AI walks in and takes over their desk overnight. It’s quieter and more gradual than that: fewer new hires, teams run leaner than they used to be, productivity gains pocketed by the company rather than shared with staff, and workloads that keep climbing even as headcount falls.

Whether that gets called an “AI layoff” or a “restructuring” or simply “cost optimisation” may ultimately be beside the point. For the workers left carrying the load, the label matters a lot less than the reality.