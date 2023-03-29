Stories you might’ve missed, March 29

HDB will repaint ceilings and walls in all GreenVines BTO blocks: Baey Yam Keng

SINGAPORE: Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng revealed yesterday (28 Mar) that the Housing Development Board (HDB) has decided to repaint the ceilings and non-tiled walls of the lift lobbies in all the blocks at the Tampines GreenVines built-to-order (BTO) development after residents’ complaints about the original design theme went viral. The BTO at Tampines St 62 is a cluster of flats distinguished by three colourways: red, yellow and blue. While families were excited to move into the brand-new development, some were put off by how garish the colours were in certain areas, like the lift landings. Read more here…

Ho Ching lambasts woman who criticised NTUC Fairprice staff for not being able to speak English

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, has condemned the behaviour of a woman who criticised a supermarket worker for not being able to speak in English in a lengthy social media post. Mdm Ho said that she herself is linguistically challenged, as she defended the NTUC Fairprice worker.

Suggesting that the customer’s words and actions were a form of bullying, the Temasek Trust chairperson said: “Being Singaporean is more than just a birthright or a passport. Being Singaporean is to know that we must make a living through making friends all over the world. Being Singaporean means to carry ourselves with discipline, respect and humility. Brash bravado, and boastful bullying, have no place in the Singapore soul.”

Read more here…

Woman exposes ‘nasty toilets’ meant for back-end staff in Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A video circulating on social media, which has gained almost 70,000 views, shows a dirty toilet in Changi Airport meant for back-end staff, leaving netizens shocked at how vastly different it is from the regular toilets at the airport. “You know only the Changi Airport – passenger side gets the amazing toilets. The people who work at the back end, handling all your baggage get nasty toilets,” wrote Ji Hae @spicyygorl on her TikTok.

Employer worries that giving maid paid days off while the family goes on holiday may ‘set an expectation for future or lead to helper causing trouble’

SINGAPORE: An employer of a domestic helper took to social media wondering if she should give her maid an extra paid rest day while the family went on holiday.

In her anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the employer wrote: “Hi, my family is planning to go on a holiday overseas. I’m thinking if it’s a good idea to give my helper an extra rest day (paid) during this period since there won’t be much to do when we are away”.

Read more here…

Construction worker who hasn’t been home in 5 years says that after his mother died in 2021, he can’t go back but feels displaced in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A migrant worker who has been working in Singapore since 2013 says that he is unable to return home to face his family, yet cannot stay here because he wanted a different sort of life.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he moved to Singapore to work when he was 20 years old and is a Work Permit holder. As the youngest of five siblings, he added that they were all married already. Earning money in Singapore, he built a big house, planning to return home one day, get married and live with his parents and future wife.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg