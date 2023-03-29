Construction worker who hasn’t been home in 5 years says that after his mother died in 2021, he can’t go back but feels displaced in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A migrant worker who has been working in Singapore since 2013 says that he is unable to return home to face his family, yet cannot stay here because he wanted a different sort of life.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he moved to Singapore to work when he was 20 years old and is a Work Permit holder. As the youngest of five siblings, he added that they were all married already. Earning money in Singapore, he built a big house, planning to return home one day, get married and live with his parents and future wife.

“Unfortunately 2021 my mother had died. I couldn’t visit her due to Covid and my study. My mother was my best friend and I’m still loving her. I’m remembering her every single day and every single moment and missing our all memories. My father is living alone in my house and sometimes my siblings houses as well. Yes I love my father and supporting him as much as I can. But if compare to my mum, my mum was the best person history of my life”, he wrote.

The man added that he had not been home in five years. While he had planned to return home at the end of 2021, he did not because his mother had died.

“I don’t have strength, heart, soul to go home anymore. I can’t imagine without my mum how I’ll live in to my house? I can’t stay here as my expectations to make, create and live with a nice family. I unable to go home too. In this situation what should I do?” he asked netizens in the group for advice.

Here's what others in the group said:

