Stories you might’ve missed, March 24

Woman berates NTUC FairPrice’s staff at the fish counter for not being able to speak English

A woman shopping at NTUC FairPrice expressed frustration about a Chinese employee's inability to speak English and confronted management about their negligence to assess basic language requirements in their hiring process. A 9-minute long TikTok posted by the woman, @Amy_tashiana, (which has since been moved to her YouTube page instead) shows her intense interaction with an NTUC employee, who was unable to converse in English with her while she was trying to purchase fresh fish.

Household must earn $4,700 monthly to buy 3-room HDB flat—report

SINGAPORE: According to a March 21 report, a family needs an average salary of $2,350 per spouse, or a $4,700 combined salary, in order to afford to buy a three-room HDB flat. For a four-room flat, this rises to $3,500 per spouse or a $7,000 combined salary, and for a five-room flat it goes up to $4,200 per spouse or $8,400 combined.

High property prices in Singapore have been in the news since last year, and last month, a debate on affordable housing was held in Parliament.

Read more here…

Woman’s body found on Cove station train tracks, LRT service disrupted

SINGAPORE: Train services along the Punggol East LRT loop were disrupted late yesterday evening (23 Mar) after a woman's body was found along the train tracks at Cove LRT station. SBS Transit apologized on Twitter at 10:31 pm as it announced that both Punggol east and west LRT loops were down and that it would provide free regular bus and feeder bus services to passengers.

Ho Ching warns against “wicked” scam using her name and photo

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching has warned her Facebook followers of a scam using her name and photograph to dupe people into believing that they can earn a lot of money from the Government’s Covid-19 relief package.

Mdm Ho shared on Facebook yesterday (23 Mar) that the scammers are spreading fake news about the Covid-19 relief package that the Government has implemented to help Singaporeans tide over the financial impact of the pandemic.

Read more here…

Contractor won HDB award for Yishun BTO, but residents complain about leaks and mould just 5 years later

SINGAPORE: Residents at the Meadow Spring @ Yishun Built-to-Order (BTO) project at Yishun Street 43 lament that their relatively new blocks have been left looking like an “abandoned estate,” although their contractor won an award from the authorities for its work on the project.

One resident, Anthony Lau, took to TikTok to expose how the exterior facade of the blocks at Meadow Spring is ridden with mouldy walls and cracked ceilings, even though the estate is only five years old.

