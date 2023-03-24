Woman’s body found on Cove station train tracks, LRT service disrupted

SINGAPORE: Train services along the Punggol East LRT loop were disrupted late yesterday evening (23 Mar) after a woman’s body was found along the train tracks at Cove LRT station.

SBS Transit apologized on Twitter at 10:31 pm as it announced that both Punggol east and west LRT loops were down and that it would provide free regular bus and feeder bus services to passengers.

The MyTransport.SG application also showed that due to the train accident, Punggol LRT was unable to provide train services. “Free bus service will be provided at designated bus stops.”

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) later revealed that it received a call for assistance around 10 pm after a woman was found lying motionless on the train tracks near Cove station’s platform.

The woman, reportedly 33 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics. The police have said that it does not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Member Yeo Wan Ling posted on her Facebook page at 11:07 pm that she and her team had rushed to Cove Station to provide necessary assistance. Photos she posted online show her communicating with a police officer as the station gate was cordoned off. An SCDF ambulance can also be seen parked near the station.

