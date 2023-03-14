Stories you might’ve missed, March 14

Netizen says messy tray return, tables & floor at Albert Food Centre shows ‘1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre and people’

SINGAPORE: In a post that has now gone viral, a netizen claimed that a tray return area full of dirty dishes, plus tables full of used plates and cutlery, as well as a lot of garbage on the floor at Albert Food Centre at Bugis means that Singapore is a "1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre and people." Facebook user Kong MaLa posted twenty photos that showed the "Sad situation!" at the food centre on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page, saying that the pictures had been taken at "7pm today, 10 Mar 2023!"

Maid admits she sleeps in a storeroom so small she can’t even stand up in it

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper shared on social media that she had to sleep in a storeroom so ‘narrow’ that she could not stand up in it.

In a Facebook group for domestic helpers, a netizen asked: “Hi. May I check with you, do all helpers get their own to sleep? There are some employers who might not have too many rooms. How do you manage and what kind of accommodations are provided in that circumstances?”

Read more here…

Sugar baby made $5000/month for years and even got a car, but now wants to end things and “try to love” her husband despite of angry sugar daddy

SINGAPORE: A woman who had been in a 'situationship' since 2016 felt that she was tired of leading a double life with her sugar daddy and wanted to return to her husband. That is, after enjoying $5,000 a month and a car for years. In an anonymous post to confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that she met her sugar daddy at work where he was one of the shareholders of the company. She was in her late 20s back then, and he was in his early 40s. "He's "unhappily" married (as they always claimed), I was unhappily about to get married because family/peer pressured(Sin's culture of get married bcos of BTO)", she added.

HDB pilots new housing scheme for singles, first proposed by RDU

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) has welcomed the Government’s new housing scheme pilot for singles, noting that it first called for such a policy last month.

The Housing Development Board (HDB) announced on Monday that a new form of public rental housing, known as the Single Room Shared Facilities scheme (SRSFS), will be launched at the end of 2023.

Read more here…

Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon issues public apology over Rocky Masters café incident, deletes initial confrontation videos

SINGAPORE: Paralympian Sophie Soon posted an apology video on her TikTok channel on Sunday (Mar 12), acknowledging that "both parties had a part to play in all of this." The paralympic swimmer has also taken down the original dispute videos of the incident, which occurred at Rocky Masters café at Hougang 1 Mall.

