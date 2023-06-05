Stories you might’ve missed, June 5

3-hour jam as Singaporeans return from Malaysia after Vesak Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans returning from a getaway to Malaysia during the Vesak Day long weekend faced heavy congestion at both the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints, with jams lasting as long as three hours. The congestion started from around noon and did not let up for hours. Around 6pm on Sunday (4 June), showed an estimated travel time from Johor Bahru Checkpoint to Woodlands Checkpoint of two to three and a half hours. Read more here…

Netizens say “highly paid” Sun Xueling shouldn’t complain about “rude” email from resident

SINGAPORE: Minister of State Sun Xueling’s recent Facebook post criticising the way a resident wrote to her has divided public opinion online, with some agreeing with her that the resident should have been civil in his communication and others asserting that the ruling party politician shouldn’t complain given the high pay she receives as an elected official.

Ms Sun, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol West SMC, shared screenshots of her resident’s email on her Facebook page yesterday morning (3 June). The resident’s email began with a less than cordial tone, stating, “Sitting pretty and waiting for your electoral loss will be something to look forward to unless something changes here.”

Read more here…

Customer catches Grab driver who delayed trip to earn cancellation fee red-handed

SINGAPORE: A Grab user has exposed a driver for deliberately delaying a trip he had accepted after catching the driver red-handed at a coffeeshop. Facebook user DJ KC said yesterday (3 June) that he had booked a Grab Premium ride to take his mother home as he was tired to drive her back to her place. Grab Premium is the private-hire vehicle platform’s luxury car option.

Maid says her boss shouts at her every day; she wants to transfer out, but they want to send her back

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media after feeling that her working conditions were unsuitable for her. However, the reaction she got from other helpers and employers was far from sympathetic.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and their employers, the maid wrote that she had worked for her current boss for about five months. She said the last two months especially had been difficult on her. She said her boss would shout at her daily, so she contacted her agent and requested a transfer.

Read more here…

SCDF and police officers praised for rescuing elderly woman with dementia who got stuck in toilet on Vesak Day

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has taken to social media to express her gratitude towards the officers of the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for their swift response and exceptional dedication during the Vesak Day in helping her neighbour in a time of need.

In a Facebook post published on Friday (2 June), Yukimi Wu recounted how she received an urgent call from her neighbour’s daughter, who was overseas on a working trip, seeking assistance as her mother, who suffers from mild dementia, was trapped in the bathroom and unable to get up from the toilet.

