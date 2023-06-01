Stories you might’ve missed, June 1

“WP take over present government coming 2025” — Singaporeans respond to Foo Seck Guan Kenneth’s recent post on WP walkabout

SINGAPORE: In response to Foo Seck Guan Kenneth’s Facebook post on the Workers’ Party’s recent walkabout, a handful of netizens have responded in support of the opposition party in Singapore. Mr Foo took to Facebook on Monday (May 29) to share snippets of the Workers’ Party’s walkabout last weekend. According to his post, the WP met with residents from different constituencies. Read more here…

Woman shouts & bangs on man’s home gate after he refuses to give her the red door decoration hanging from his door

SINGAPORE: A random encounter with a woman who insisted a homeowner give her the red paper decoration hanging from his door resulted in a TikTok that’s now gone viral.

At first, speaking in Chinese, the woman asked for the wedding decor on the door quietly enough but quickly raised her voice and then, even more alarmingly, started banging on the TikTok user’s home metal gate.

Read more here…

Mixed reactions to ex-Transport Minister Lui Tuck Yew’s new post as Ambassador to the US

SINGAPORE: Former Transport Minister Lui Tuck Yew’s latest appointment as Singapore’s Ambassador to the United States of America has drawn mixed reactions online. Many congratulated the ex-ruling party politician, while some doubted whether the appointment was based on merits or connections. A former Chief of Navy, Mr Lui left the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) in 2003 and became CEO of the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA). Two years later, in 2006, he was made CEO of the Housing Development Board (HDB).

Maid goes on emergency leave for a month and then asks employer to cancel her work permit as she wants to join another family

SINGAPORE: An employer who sent her maid on “emergency leave” found out that the helper did not want to come back to return to work for her.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for helpers and employers alike, the woman explained that her maid went on leave and told her she needed to go as it was an emergency. Trying to be kind, the family sent her back for a month. The woman added that after returning home, the maid asked her to cancel her Work Permit (WP) as “she wants to join another family where she used to work on her off days”.

Read more here…

“Another #1 to add to the credentials” — Netizens respond to report of Singapore being most expensive in Asia Pacific for private housing

SINGAPORE: Netizens are responding to recent news of Singapore reportedly taking the number one spot in Asia Pacific when it comes to private housing prices.

According to a recent article, a report published on May 30 divulged that in 2022, the median price for private housing in the country was US$1.2 million (S$1.6 million). According to the report, Singapore had the highest median price in Asia Pacific. It also bagged the number one spot in the region when it came to the most expensive places to rent private housing, according to the most recently updated Home Attainability Index by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific Centre for Housing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg