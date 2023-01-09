Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 9

Customer charged S$9.40 for his food at Simei lemak shop, he then asks loudly to confirm price, price then becomes S$7.20

SINGAPORE — A recent case involving a customer repeatedly asking how much for a meal and the final price changing within seconds highlighted another food price discrepancy at a hawker stall. “Simei lemak shop. Charge me S$9.4 for this. After asking loudly a few times, then say S$7.2. Good leh inflation good job,” wrote the customer in a post on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Jan 8). Read more here…

Durian seller reportedly says he’d give musang king durian for free to customer but later turns hostile & denies he offered it

SINGAPORE — A man took to social media to complain when a durian seller offered to give him a durian for free but changed his mind and denied that he made the offer. Mr Robert Yeo posted his story on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Jan 8).

Mr Yeo wrote that he also returned the next day “to tell the durian sellers of the stall not to use such underhand methods to increase the sale of their durian.” Unfortunately, the encounter reportedly turned hostile. “They surrounded me and pushed me around, especially another young man with a ponytail who kept shouting as loud as he could into my left ear as he was a head taller than me. He even challenged me to a fight,” he wrote.

Read more here…

Auntie uses bus handlebar as footrest; commuter urges bus captain to call police

SINGAPORE: Public transport passengers are often called out on social media for inconsiderate behaviour, such as placing their feet on vacant bus seats or talking on the phone loudly. One woman, however, took things to the next level by resting both feet on the bus handlebar. Read more here…

SBS bus captain refuses to start bus until special needs child wears a mask, mother calls for more awareness on such cases

SINGAPORE — After being denied entry to a bus because her child with special needs wasn’t wearing a face mask, a mother highlighted on social media the need for more awareness on the matter.

“I’m very disappointed with the SBS driver of bus 76. I am a mother of a 12-year-old son (autism and non-verbal),” the woman wrote on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Saturday (Jan 7). She shared that they boarded the bus opposite the Big Mac Centre at Ang Mo Kio at around 7:40 pm.

Read more here…

“The love from the public has been stolen” — Donations for orphanages abroad stolen from Potong Pasir thrift store

SINGAPORE — Five bags of items meant to be donated to overseas orphanages were stolen from outside a thrift store in Potong Pasir. On Friday morning (Jan 6), volunteer Ms Zheng Lijin discovered that the five bags she left outside the store at about 3 am were gone. The items were brand new: clothes, toys and cups worth about S$600. Ms Zheng took a photo of the bags before leaving the premises.

