Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 1

Man loses S$2,200 after his DBS debit account got ‘hijacked’, says he’s given ’empty promises’ on resolution from bank

Singaporean questions the function of “weird looking lamps” at MRT station, says “Do these do anything other than lighting?

SINGAPORE — After an online user questioned the function of the “weird looking lamps” in Singapore’s MRT stations, other Singaporeans shared their two cents on the matter.

A netizen shared a photo of an MRT station on Wednesday (Dec 28) with an online news forum. “Do these weird-looking lamps do anything other than lighting? Saw these at MRT station…felt it looked weird and slightly out of place,” the caption read.

US traveller in TikTok video says ‘Singapore is the real-life Disney World’ but netizens say ‘try Yishun’

NUHS refutes Prof Paul Tambyah’s allegations that the government is losing millions from class A wards

The National University Health System (NUHS), on Thursday, Dec 29, 2022, rubbished claims made by Singapore Democratic Party chairman Professor Paul Tambyah that the government is ‘losing millions of dollars from class A hospital wards.’

In a TikTok video posted on 19 Dec, Prof Paul cited an example of the HDB financing model where he alleged that ‘the government is actually providing huge subsidies to wealthy foreigners.’ But these allegations have been refuted by the NUHS, which posted their statement on Facebook on Dec 29.

Singaporean traveller from China severely ill from COVID-19, MOH monitoring new variants & reviewing border measures

SINGAPORE — With Changi Airport seeing between 700 and 1,000 daily arrivals from China, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is now closely monitoring the hospital workload after a Singaporean traveller from China has become severely ill from Covid-19. MOH addressed the public concern about high levels of infections in China through a press release on Friday (Dec 30). The majority of daily arrivals to Singapore comprised residents and long-term pass holders. On a weekly basis, MOH has detected between 40 and 80 Covid-19 cases among travellers. All travellers exhibited mild symptoms, except the case of the Singaporean who fell severely ill after his recent travel to China.

