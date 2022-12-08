Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 8

- Advertisement -

S’poreans divided over woman dancing on MRT: One says ‘don’t dance in public like crazy girl’ while another say ‘she’s having fun, let her be’

A video of a woman happily dancing in an MRT has drawn both ire and support from Singaporeans. While some said she should be more courteous to other passengers, others saw no problem at all with her expression of happiness. On Monday (Dec 5) an online user shared a video that sparked quite a debate among netizens. The fourteen-second clip featured a masked woman in a dress, dancing in an MRT. “This girl never respects other(s),” the caption read, “İ hope no body follows her. She thought danc(ing) in MRT makes her (an) artist…” Read more here…

Edmund Chen & Xiang Yun bought $1 million condo during pandemic when housing prices were low

Singaporean celebrity couple Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun bought their new condo unit located in Changi for $1 million.

The couple allotted more than $1 million in their new space during the onset of the pandemic when housing prices were low. Furthermore, previous problems encountered in their old apartment in Marine Parade influenced their decision in moving to a new condo.

Read more here…

S’porean returns lost wallet to owner who says, “Few hundred dollars untouched, and he refused to take a reward”

An online user has shared a warm story, claiming that an individual returned a lost wallet with a few hundred dollars inside, as well as all the cards. The Christmas spirit of community and goodwill seems to be out and about in Singapore, especially after an online user shared a personal experience in an online news forum on Tuesday (Dec 6). “Went out for a run this morning and 10km later realised my wallet had managed to fall out of my pocket,” the netizen wrote. “I walked back the last 2km or so of the run without seeing it and realised it would be very unlikely to find it that way. Went home and put blocks on my cards, and applied for a replacement IC. Read more here…

Man says the woman he went on a 9-hour first date ghosted him without splitting bill

A man who paid for everything on his first date with a woman asked what he should do when she ghosted him. The man’s anonymous post was titled “When to treat your first date?”.

He shared in his post to popular confessions page SGWhispers that he met the girl through a dating app. They spoke every day, and he wrote that the girl seemed very enthusiastic towards him while chatting.

Read more here…

Geylang restaurant looking for couple who forgot to pay S$36 bill before leaving, but netizens suspect the couple planned it

A Vietnamese barbeque and hotpot restaurant in Geylang is appealing to the public for assistance in reaching out to a couple who forgot to pay their bill. The restaurant attached CCTV footage of the couple who dined at its 45 Lorong 27 Geylang outlet. “Please help us to find the couple below,” wrote Ăn Là Ghiền in a post on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg