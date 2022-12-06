Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 6

- Advertisement -

60-year-old man ruins family trip, nearly destroys his passport and blames his wife for everything

A woman took to social media asking netizens for advice after her parents started fighting during the family holiday. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that her father was “driving everyone crazy”. “Currently my mother just had a melt down after my father went crazy in the hotel over something minor. Sister and I are caught in between because the issue could only be solved by themselves as it’s between them and their friends”, the woman wrote. She added that her father gave all the troublesome tasks to her mother, who had enough after more than 20 years with him. Read more here…

30-year-old woman hates her mother because she won’t lend her money to buy car, says mum didn’t help with uni fee either

A 30-year-old woman took to social media saying that she hated her mother because the latter did not help her in any way financially.

The woman wrote that she had three children and that she had also planned for her mother to take care of the kids. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that despite her plans, her mother “always complains about how naughty my kids were and my maid was not up to the task. Cut story short my in laws took over the task and there was peace”.

‘I hate being touched by random strangers’ — Netizen asks for advice on how to keep personal space on MRT

A Singaporean Reddit user asked for advice on preventing strangers from touching him to get him out of the way, especially in public areas such as on the MRT. “How do you deal with strangers touching/prodding you to get you to move along? Shouldn’t the first move be using their voices to ask/tell, then touching only as a last resort?” wrote mapleleaf404 on r/singapore on Sunday (Dec 4). Read more here…

S’porean says life in SG has convinced him not to have kids; doesn’t want the kid to suffer same living pressures

A Singaporean posted on the social website Reddit recently, admitting that although he has a good life in Singapore, the stress and pressure make it far “from an ideal” one, even for kids.

Life in Singapore has also convinced him that he doesn’t want to have children. Competition from a young age, one of the longest work weeks in the world, one of the most stressed out workforces, long working hours, the push toward productivity and upskilling to remain in the workforce until late in life, were some of the reasons why.

“Are u not a mother? What the heck is this?” — Netizen questions Naomi Neo for partying all night long at ZoukOut

Naomi Neo, Singaporean lifestyle blogger and content creator, shared an Instagram post about her experience at the ZoukOut. ZoukOut is Asia’s longest-running dusk-to-dawn dance music festival which happened last Dec 2 and 3, 2022. In the photos, Naomi posted a mirror selfie of her party outfit – a black bikini-type fit she matched with black wedge shoes. More so, she was with several guys and gals whom she seemed to have attended the event with. Videos of the night’s happenings were also included in the post, showing that people really enjoyed their time, danced along to the music and partied their hearts out all night long.

