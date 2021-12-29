Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 29

- Advertisement -

Loh Kean Yew won S$0 from world championship; 5 S’pore businesspeople raise S$50,000 to support him

Singapore — After discovering that the first Singaporean to win the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships, Loh Kean Yew, did not receive any prize money for his win, five businesspeople in Singapore raised S$50,000 to support the shuttler.

On Dec 19, Loh, who was then ranked No 22 in the world, made Singapore history by upsetting India’s world No 14 Srikanth Kidambi in the men’s singles final at the BWF World Championships in Spain.

HDB trash buildup by inconsiderate residents blocks chute, common problem for many

Singapore — Yet another incident of inconsiderate residents at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block was highlighted online; this time, the buildup of items for disposal blocked the trash chute.

“Look. New study corner,” wrote Facebook user Ashley Li on the community page Complaint Singapore on Monday (Dec 27).

Jamus Lim starts estate walk in his part of Raeesah Khan’s former ward

Singapore — Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) started this week with a new route to his estate walk, as the ward he’s representing has gotten bigger due to Raeesah Khan’s resignation on Nov 30.

Several clusters were added to each MP’s ward after Ms Khan stepped down.

Lim Tean leads legal challenge against MTF, MOM, MOH for ‘discriminating’ against the unvaccinated

Singapore — Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean who is leading a legal challenge to government policies said to discriminate against the unvaccinated says, “many people” have asked him for the court documents.

Specifically, the legal complaint is against the Multi-ministry Task Force (MTF), Manpower Ministry (MOM), and Health Ministry (MOH) for ruling that from Jan 1, employers can sack employees unvaccinated by choice and that since Dec 8, people unvaccinated by choice have to pay their own medical bills if they get sick from Covid-19.

How Singaporeans can further help Malaysians affected by floods

Singapore — Thousands of Malaysians continue to be affected by the heavy torrential rains and floods that began on the evening of Dec 17.

The Malaysian government has come under fire for a response people believe has been too slow, with victims saying there has been little or no aid or assistance to clean mud-drenched homes.

