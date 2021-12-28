Singaporeans help Malaysians affected by ‘once in 100 years’ flood

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Heavy torrential rains wreaked havoc in Malaysia this month, displacing over 70,000 people. As fitting this season of giving, Singaporeans are coming together to help out.

Since the rains began on the evening of Dec 17, at least 48 people have died in eight Malaysian states in a disaster that has been said to occur only “once in 100 years.”

Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama quoted Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) secretary-general Zaini Ujang as saying “The annual rainfall in Kuala Lumpur is 2,400mm and this means rainfall has exceeded the average rainfall for a month. It is something beyond expectations and only occurs once every 100 years.”

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) announced on Dec 21 that it is pledging US$100,000 in humanitarian aid to both the Malaysian Red Crescent and the Philippine Red Cross, to support relief efforts for those affected by the flooding.

The SRC appealed for support toward its efforts, and the government announced the next day that it is contributing US$60,000 to support SRC’s fundraising.

And ordinary citizens are stepping in to help as well.

The Straits Times said in a Dec 24 article that citizens such as Mr Shafiq Hamzah, have contributed to the effort by allocating one part of his Tampines Mart stall for donations, in response to an effort from the Gift Appeal Foundation.

“Let’s make DUA for Malaysia,” the foundation wrote.

He ended up having to close the fruit and vegetable section of his stall due to the outpouring of donations that came in.

Another man named Mr Shivaahar V Rajan called for donations on social media to aid those in Malaysia impacted by the floods and ended with over 80 bags of goods, the first shipment of which will hopefully be flown to Malaysia by Thursday (Dec 30).

In the aftermath of the floods, Malaysia is asking for US$3 million from the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF) in order to develop a national plan to adapt to climate change, KASA said.

“The ministry also has long-term plans to request for climate funds that can assist in implementing programs addressing the impact of climate change,” said Mr Zaini. /TISG

