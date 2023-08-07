Stories you might’ve missed, Aug 7

Ho Ching reshares FB post: “Just because someone is “family” doesn’t mean you have to tolerate lies, chaos, drama”

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (Aug 6), Ho Ching shared a rather pointed post on social media. She shared a post by FB user Dodinsky who said: “Just because someone is “family” doesn’t mean you have to tolerate lies, chaos, drama, manipulation and disrespect”. Read more here…

Tan Kin Lian becomes first to publish campaign manifesto for 2023 presidential election

SINGAPORE: Ex-NTUC Income CEO and 2011 Presidential Election candidate Tan Kin Lian has become the first presidential hopeful for the upcoming 2023 race to release his campaign manifesto, weeks after he became the first to submit his eligibility application forms to the Elections Department (ELD).

Mr Tan could potentially face off with ex-Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, entrepreneur George Goh Ching Wah and ex-GIC chief economist Ng Kok Song if all four are declared eligible for the polls by the ELD.

Read more here…

Over $6 for simple 2-meat-1-veg mixed rice shocks customer

SINGAPORE: An increasing number of Singaporeans are expressing their dismay over what seems to be a surge in food prices at mixed rice stalls in food courts and hawker centres. In one of the more recent such cases, a diner said he was shocked to be charged more than $6 for a two-meat-one-veg mixed rice meal at the food court at Woodlands Interchange. Facebook user Ggoo Lee recently took to the Complaint Singapore page to share their dissatisfaction with the prices and the behaviour of the mixed rice stall vendor at Woodlands Interchange. Lee had chosen only three ingredients with rice, but to his surprise, the total price amounted to a staggering $6.30. Read more here…

School bus operators warn that fares may rise again as hiring more foreign drivers won’t stop long-term problems

SINGAPORE: A group of school bus operators has reportedly warned that bus fares may have to rise again, as the Government’s approval to hire more foreign drivers will help ease short-term demand but won’t solve the long-term problems they are grappling with.

Since June this year, 14 bus operators have been approved to hire additional foreign employees. The Ministry of Education is assessing applications from more operators.

Read more here…

Maid says her day off is only from 9am to 4pm as she’s required to come back and work at 5pm

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper who still had to work after 5 pm on her day off took to social media asking others for advice.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote that she had been working with her employer for four years and nine months. She added that while she got two Sundays off a month, she was only free between 9 am and 4 pm and had to work after 5 pm.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts

No related posts.

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.