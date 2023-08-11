Stories you might’ve missed, Aug 11

Customer shocked after getting $20 haircut charge because salon said $10 advertised price is ‘for members only’

SINGAPORE: A disgruntled netizen took to social media after being charged $20 for a haircut despite the stated price of $10 in the salon window. Facebook user 小新 wrote a warning to the public on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Wednesday (Aug 9). “Avoid this despicable hair salon at all costs at 257 Bangkit Road. Stated clearly $10 for hair cut but was charged $20 because their ridiculous excuse is $10 for member(s) only.” Read more here…

#CovidIsNotOver: New variant ‘Eris’ behind rising cases in US, China & UK

SINGAPORE: Covid-19 cases are again increasing in the United States, China, and other parts of the world and on Wednesday (Aug 9), the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that a variant of the virus behind the uptick has been classified as a variant of interest.

The EG.5 coronavirus strain, a spin-off of the Omicron strain discovered late in 2021. Nicknamed ‘Eris,’ it has been found in South Korea, Japan, Canada, and other countries and is also spreading quickly in Ireland and France.

Read more here…

SDP eyes Sembawang GRC, hopes Bukit Batok and Bukit Panjang SMCs to remain at next GE

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) held a multi-constituency walkabout on Wednesday, August 9th, celebrating Singapore’s 58th National Day. Led by the party’s secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan, and chairman Prof. Paul Tambyah, the team in red visited areas where they contested in the 2020 general election. These areas included Yuhua, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang SMCs, Holland-Bukit Timah, and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRCs. The party also visited Kampung Admiralty, which is located within Sembawang GRC. The last time the SDP contested in this constituency was in 2011. In the 2015 elections, Marsiling and Woodgrove divisions were carved out from Sembawang GRC to form the newly-created Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC; as the SDP shifted their attention to Marsiling-Yew Tee, the National Solidarity Party contested in Sembawang GRC in the last two elections held in 2015 and 2020. Read more here…

‘What made you come here?’ — Migrants in Singapore spill their reasons for coming

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user on r/askSingapore asked people who have moved to Singapore from other countries why they’ve migrated in a particularly timely post on National Day (Aug 9).

“What made you come here?” asked u/sixpastfour, adding, “So yesterday I asked Reddit why Singaporeans chose to leave the country. Today I’d like to ask those who have come here why they chose to. Not as some sort of national pride thing but just to see a different perspective.”

Read more here…

Singapore-born award-winning British doctor, former RI & RJC student killed in South Africa after encountering violent protesters

SINGAPORE: Dr Kar Hao Teoh, a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in the UK, died by gunshot on Aug 3 in Cape Town, South Africa, when he took a wrong turn and ended up amid a violent strike by minibus taxi drivers.

He was shot in the head while in the vehicle with his wife, Sara, and their two-year-old son, Hugo, as well as one other person. Four other people were killed due to the strike that day.

