STI hits 4,019.57 just before Thursday’s market close

SINGAPORE: The Straits Times Index (STI) hit a new high of 4,019.57 points just before the market closed on July 3, the second consecutive day the index ended above the 4,000-point level, The Edge Singapore reported.

On July 2, the index closed above 4,000 points for the first time at 4,010.77. It stayed above that level throughout the session on Thursday (July 3) and reached an intraday low of 4,001.84 at 2 p.m. After 5 p.m., the STI surged to an all-time high and ended the day at 4,019.57 — up 0.22% from its opening level of 4,009.33.

On Monday (June 30), STI started at 3,970.09 points.

The top-performing stocks in the STI’s 30-company list on July 3 included DFI Retail Group, which rose 4.98%, followed by City Developments, climbing 2.23%, and Hongkong Land, which edged up 1.74%.

Meanwhile, UOL Group, which led the gainers the day before, fell 1.19%. Keppel DC REIT and Singtel also stumbled 0.86% and 0.77%, respectively.

The last time the index broke the 4,000 mark was on March 28, the first time it finally surpassed the level. The Business Times reported that the index hit a record 4,005.18 points just after the market opened that day. The Edge Singapore reported that the banking and telecommunications sector strongly contributed to the STI’s breakthrough. /TISG

