FLCT posts 13.8% YoY drop in 1HFY2025 DPU to 3 cents

SINGAPORE: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) reported a 13.8% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in distribution per unit (DPU) to 3 cents, as announced by the manager of FLCT in a press release on Tuesday (May 7).

FLCT’s revenue increased by 7.5% YoY to S$232.3 million, while adjusted net property income (NPI) grew by 1.6% to $161.3 million.

The increases were mainly from full contributions from Ellesmere Port, completed in December 2023, and the acquisition of interests in four German logistics properties in March 2024. Contributions from the Maastricht Property in the Netherlands, which achieved practical completion in October 2024, and the acquisition of 2 Tuas South Link 1 in November 2024 also helped.

However, these were partially offset by higher vacancies at Alexandra Technopark and 357 Collins Street, as well as higher non-recoverable land taxes in Australia. The weaker Australian dollar (AUD) and euro (EUR) against the Singapore dollar (SGD) also contributed.

Finance costs also went up due to rising interest rates and additional borrowings used to fund developments and acquisitions. After higher finance costs, higher tax expenses and 56.9% of management fees paid in cash in the first half of FY2025 (1HFY25), distributable income fell to S$113.0 million, down from S$130.7 million in the same period last year. /TISG

