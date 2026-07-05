‘Stay in a cave’: Singapore resident upset as new neighbor’s renovation dirties doorstep

SINGAPORE: A resident took to social media to complain after a new neighbour’s home renovation allegedly left the area outside the unit dirty and noisy.

In a Facebook post, the resident said they had been living in the same home for 12 years. However, after their former neighbour sold the unit, the new homeowners began renovation works that the resident described as excessively noisy and messy.

Many netizens weighed in on the complaint. One commenter acknowledged that renovation works can leave corridors and common areas dirty, but noted that contractors are responsible for cleaning up any debris.

“However, if they didn’t clean up, you can call the contractor and inform them (with a proper tone). If they turn a deaf ear to it, you may directly call HDB of your district and let the estate manager know of it,” the commenter suggested.

The commenter also pointed out that residents generally cannot object to renovation noise if it falls within permitted hours.

“The hacking work is only for three days. Anything more than that, they have to re-apply for a permit,” the commenter added.

However, not all netizens sympathised with the resident. Some said that renovation works are part and parcel of living in public housing, with one commenter bluntly suggesting that the resident should “stay in a cave.”

Another wrote, “Then you rent a hotel stay for a few days then no more noise,” while another remarked, “You must remember you live in public housing.”

Managing Neighbour Disputes

The Housing and Development Board is urging everyone to communicate with their neighbors politely, and have the willingness to compromise about their concerns to have a good living environment.

If the concern is too difficult to handle while engaging with your neighbor, one can find a neutral third-party to help mediate.

As shared by the authorities, having a mediator will facilitate a conversation to mutually reach an acceptable agreement. This mediator will not provide any solutions or make decisions, but will control the process in a calm and objective manner.

To know more about HDB’s guidelines on how to manage neighbor disputes, you may read here.

Similar news

Complaints involving shared spaces in HDB estates have surfaced online from time to time. In a separate case, residents of a Redhill HDB block recently complained about shared bicycles being parked along stairwells between floors, saying the practice was inconvenient and showed a lack of public spirit.

Read more about the news story here.