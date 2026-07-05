Malaysian women share stories of heartbreak, abuse and deception in cross-border marriages

MALAYSIA: The challenges of marrying foreign men are echoed by women worldwide. A recent Malaysian report highlighted how some men make sweet promises , only to later break them.

In certain cases, women married to men from Pakistan discovered they were not the sole spouse, but instead the second wife — a painful reality that underscores the risks and disillusionment faced when trust and expectations in marriage are betrayed.

Some women reported being physically abused by their foreign husbands, adding another layer of trauma to their marriages.

Beyond violence, immigration complications also emerge, creating instability for families. These challenges are not limited to marriages with Asian men; even Malaysian women married to European men have faced immigration hurdles.

On X, one advised women to avoid such situations entirely, especially if the man is already engaged or has a wife back in his home country. She shared her own experience, noting that a former staff member from Pakistan would occasionally send her messages, which she chose to ignore.

Discussions about foreign men already being married remain a popular concern. One warned that the worst‑case scenario is when the man not only has a wife but also children back in his home country. In such cases, some eventually return overseas, leaving their Malaysian wives and children behind.

Online discourse about foreign marriages has increasingly focused on Pakistanis and Rohingya men. A user suggested that women who wish to marry foreign men should “be of the variety sort,” implying they should avoid Rohingya partners. Their comment reflects a broader trend on social media where concerns about nationality and background dominate discussions.

Another argued that there is nothing inherently wrong with a woman choosing to marry a foreign man. However, just as one would carefully evaluate local partners, he advised women to screen foreign men before dating or marrying them.

This process may even include considering the man’s country of origin, since cultural differences can significantly shape expectations and experiences within the marriage.

Ultimately, whether a woman marries a local or a foreign man, it remains a leap of faith. The wisest approach is caution — taking time to understand the partner’s background, values, and circumstances before committing.

In today’s world, where uncertainties are many, careful consideration can help reduce the risk of heartbreak and ensure that the decision to marry is grounded in trust, awareness, and realistic expectations.