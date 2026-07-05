‘Can’t read the room’: Singaporeans reveal the everyday behaviours they can’t stand

SINGAPORE: A Reddit thread sparked a lively discussion after one Singaporean asked a simple question: “What are your top pet peeves in Singapore?”

The woman who started the discussion shared several of her own frustrations. One of her biggest pet peeves, she said, is when hair stylists make personal comments about the condition of her hair or scalp in an apparent attempt to upsell additional services.

“Stylist tries to upsell by making personal comments and criticism — ‘your hair is so dry/damaged’ or ‘your scalp is so oily’. Well duh, I came from the gym and need to go for an event, which is why I’m paying you $50-$70 for a blow dry and hoping for some peace and quiet to do emails as well,” she wrote.

She added that while she understands that people need to make a living, she finds it frustrating when stylists continue trying to sell additional services even after she has declined.

Other pet peeves of hers include Grab or taxi drivers who talk excessively and “can’t read the room,” as well as groups in fitness classes who occupy the front rows and continue chatting loudly in locker rooms.

“I just realised all of the above makes me sound anti-social, but I’m just your normal working gal trying to live,” she joked.

Many netizens chimed in with their own everyday frustrations. Several pointed to behaviours on public transport, such as people standing in front of MRT doors and blocking others from exiting.

Others said they were bothered by commuters blasting videos or music from their phones, people flipping their hair in crowded spaces, and those who suddenly stop walking to use their phones.

One netizen said that public toilets were a major pet peeve, citing everything from food particles and mucus near sinks to empty soap dispensers, poorly designed layouts and people who do not wash their hands after using the restroom.

“The absolute lack of empathy and selfishness,” one commenter concluded.

The discussion showed that while pet peeves may differ from person to person, many Singaporeans share a common frustration with inconsiderate behaviour in everyday life.