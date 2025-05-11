StarHub reports 18.4% drop in net profit to S$31.8M in Q1 2025 amid lower mobile, entertainment, and cybersecurity revenue

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based telco company StarHub reported a net profit after tax of S$31.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, down 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) from S$38.9 million.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell 5.2% YoY to S$100.2 million, from S$105.6 million, in tandem with higher depreciation and amortisation expenses. This was partly offset by a higher share of profits from joint ventures and lower tax expense, according to the telco’s performance update released on Friday (May 9).

Total revenue fell 2.4% to S$540.5 million, from S$553.9 million in the same period last year.

StarHub’s regional enterprise segment rose 10% YoY, supported by a 20.2% increase in managed services and a strong order book. The group’s broadband segment also grew 5% YoY, driven by sustained momentum in the migration towards higher bandwidth plans and the strength of its Infinity Play and bundling offers.

Offset by lower revenue contributions from mobile, entertainment, and cybersecurity, the group’s services revenue slipped 0.7% YoY to S$464 million, from S$467.4 million.

Still, the company’s balance sheet showed a free cash flow of S$32.0 million and a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.26x as of March 31, 2025.

“The company remains focused on delivering long-term value, not only for shareholders, but also for customers, partners and the broader community,” it stated in a press release on Friday.

“StarHub is taking steps to strengthen its consumer market presence, scale up its Enterprise business and Modern Digital Infrastructure platform and services across the region, and drive greater operational efficiency by leveraging on platforms it has invested in over the last few years. The Group will concurrently explore synergistic acquisitions that support its strategic growth and competitive positioning,” it added. /TISG

