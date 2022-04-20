Home News Staff bad attitude: 'Throws bill at the counter, slams plates & bowls...

Staff bad attitude: 'Throws bill at the counter, slams plates & bowls loudly out of anger' after customer asks why toilet lock faulty @ North Bridge Road Restaurant

"We will never patronise this shop again," the customer said, noting that even a free meal would not convince them to return. "Will tell all my family and friends to not go again after such a bad attitude from staff... worst customer service ever," said the customer.

By Hana O
A family has vowed never to patronise a restaurant along North Bridge Road after an alleged embarrassing incident followed by unprofessional behaviour from the staff. A Ms Agnes (not her real name) reached out to The Independent Singapore, noting they had eaten at Nan Hwa Chong Fish Head Steamboat on April 16.

At one point, Ms Agnes’s sister decided to use the washroom after their meal. Despite the door being locked, Ms Agnes’s sister was shocked to discover that a man successfully unlocked the door. “My sister was so embarrassed and went to approach the counter lady to ask her why the lock was faulty.”

The staff responded she did not know the lock wasn’t working properly.

After Ms Agnes’s sister shared how she “was seen by a guy stranger,” the staff replied that she too could “strip off” her clothes that instant and let the customer see.

The staff “threw the bill at the counter, right at my sister’s face. She went to the kitchen and slammed plates and bowls loudly,” Ms Agnes said.

The manager soon arrived to apologise, but not from the staff, she added.

“We will never patronise this shop again. It used to be our best place to go for fish soup steamboat,” she said, noting that even a free meal would not convince them to return.

“Will tell all my family and friends to not go again after such a bad attitude from staff… worst customer service ever,” said Ms Agnes.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Nan Hwa Chong Fish Head Steamboat for a statement. /TISG

