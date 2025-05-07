‘Squid Game’ Season 3 premieres June 27 with new brutal twists and final showdown

- Advertisement -

KOREA: The teaser poster, trailer, and stills for Squid Game Season 3 have been revealed by Netflix, increasing anticipation for the last round of its deadly competition, as reported by Allkpop.

The last season will focus on Gi-hun as he jumps back into the game. This time, it’s really personal for him because he’s on a mission, and sadly, he’s lost his best friend along the way.

Also, viewers will see ‘The Front Man’ going undercover, sneaking into the game with a secret identity. Plus, the people who made it through the previous games will be back, facing their final destiny. In the teaser poster, Gi-hun (Lee Jung Jae) stands among pink-ribboned coffins while staring ahead with a determined look.

Losing a friend

After a failed uprising cost him his closest ally, Jeong-bae (Lee Seo Hwan) and fellow candidates, his look conveys the anger and grief he feels.

Seeing the row of coffins and the tagline “the final game for 45.6 billion won” makes you wonder how the contestants go through the challenges to emerge as the winner. It definitely amps up the suspense and makes you even more curious about how it’s all going to play out.

At the start of the teaser, a scene shows the Pink Guards carrying a coffin into one of the dorm rooms, with cheerful music in the background.

Gi-hun wakes up, and that is when the story begins. And the very first thing you’re thinking is, “Whose coffin is that?!” It just throws you right into the mystery of what’s going to happen.

We also get a glimpse of the contestants picking coloured balls and then they bump into each other in this maze-like area, which definitely suggests some new and twisty games are coming our way this season.

Game becomes more intense

The game appears to be coming to a close as a scene featuring a lavish banquet for the VIPs, which was not present in Season 2, is shown. Contestants face extreme emotions as the game becomes more intense. In the teaser, Jun-ho (Wi Ha Joon) continues to find the game’s location while No-eul (Park Gyu Young), a Pink Guard, surveys the grounds alone for unknown reasons.

Adding all these new elements to the story in the third season definitely makes it way more exciting and unpredictable. One wonders about Jun-hee (Jo Yu Ri), who is pregnant, as the sound of a baby crying in the trailer gives a glimpse of it. How will she handle being part of the dangerous games? It adds a whole new layer of concern for her character.

Characters’ changing dynamics

The characters’ changing dynamics following the rebellion are further hinted at by the still shots. One depicts Gi-hun sobbing while being held by the Pink Guards, expressing his suffering. On the other hand, The Front Man (Lee Byung Hun), who was 001 Young-il’s competitor before taking over the game, is confident and teases a potential confrontation with Gi-hun.

Seeing the remaining survivors – Myeong-gi, Dae-ho, Hyun-joo, Yong-sik, Geum-ja, Jun-hee, Seon-nyeo, Min-soo, and Nam-gyu – looking so scared and worn out really hits you. You can just see the toll it’s all taking on them. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess who will actually make it through to the end.

Netflix Korea also dropped a picture of Jun-ho, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank by the sea. This definitely makes you wonder if he’s actually tracked down the island where all the games are happening. Another still shows No-eul without her mask on and seems to be in the middle of a confrontation. It appears that she might have broken one of the Pink Guard’s rules.

A brand-new game may be in the works as the final image shows the contestants gathering in an enigmatic chamber with a door that looks like a keyhole and a knife. This adds anticipation to the viewers.

This coming June 27, look forward to the Squid Game Season 3 premiere on Netflix.