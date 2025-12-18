S’poreans in HK raise S$304,000 for victims of Tai Po fire

SINGAPORE: In a show of solidarity, Singaporeans living in Hong Kong have managed to raise HKD 1,830,482.50 (S$304,000) for the victims of the fire that befell Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on Nov 25. This was announced in a joint statement that was also posted on the Facebook page of the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong.

The deadly fire, which raged for 43.5 hours and affected seven of eight blocks, claimed the lives of at least 160 people, including one firefighter. As of earlier in December, nine people were still missing and 79 had been injured. It is the worst fire Hong Kong has seen in nearly 50 years.

“No words can describe the pain of these affected families. Our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and we send our best wishes to all those affected,” the statement from Singapore International School (Hong Kong), the Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), as well as the Consulate-General, reads.

The statement also praised the valiant efforts of firefighters and other frontliners and volunteers, and noted the decision of the government of Hong Kong to fully investigate the matter to avoid similar incidents from recurring.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Singapore community in Hong Kong held a fund drive in aid of the victims of the Tai Po fire. The funds collected will go to the support fund set up by the Hong Kong government to assist the victims. A number of Hong Kong-based Singapore companies and individuals have also made donations and contributions toward this end.

“The Hong Kong people have proven time and time again that their Lion Rock Spirit and resilience will always shine through in the face of adversity. During this difficult time, the Singapore community in Hong Kong stands together with Hong Kong and its people,” the statement reads.

Among those who took part in these efforts are the Singapore Association Hong Kong, Friends of Hong Kong in Singapore, and Friends of Singapore in Hong Kong.

“Singapore and Hong Kong are close partners and longstanding friends. Both cities enjoy robust cooperation in multi-faceted areas and very warm people-to-people ties. It is truly heartening that the Singapore community in Hong Kong can come together during times like this to show that we truly care for our friends in Hong Kong,” said Singapore Consul General in Hong Kong, Eric Teo.” /TISG

