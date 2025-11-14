S’porean working in stable 8-to-5 job in Korea asks if it’s worth it to go home

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user who’s been working in South Korea for nearly six years took to the platform to ask for advice as to whether it would be worth it to come home and live and work in Singapore.

“Should I quit my stable 8-to-5 abroad to return home? Is life in SG worth it?” asked the post author, who is 26 years old and went to university in Korea and has only worked in that country.

On the askSingapore subreddit, u/chasingcorgis listed the pros and cons of their present situation. They work in a multinational company as a management trainee, and their job prospects and conditions are relatively good. They not only enjoy Korea’s four seasons, having more possibilities for things to do, and the idea of building a career overseas, but also recognise the limitations of their skill set, which could make the job hunt challenging back home.

Working in Korea, as with everywhere else, has its drawbacks as well, and the post author wrote that they don’t feel protected as a worker in a country where most people keep working even when they’re sick. Additionally, the salary they receive is around the same as a diploma-holder in Singapore, and they don’t have CPF contributions.

“I’m honestly quite stressed about not being able to save or earn as much as my peers, especially since I already joined the workforce relatively late at 26,” they wrote.

And while they miss their family and their mental health has also suffered, they’re concerned about the job market in Singapore and the possibility of getting bored if they do return.

“So what do you think, Singaporeans? Should I leave behind the life I’ve built abroad for six years to go home and… pursue the Singaporean dream? Is it too late to start over at 26?”

A commenter with the same experience but who came home wrote, “Working in SK has given me a perspective that has made me appreciate Singapore more. Financially speaking, Singapore would almost always make more sense. The KRW is not appreciating anytime soon. At average South Korean wages, you can work your butt off till the cows come home, but you still won’t be able to afford a basic 전세 in or near Seoul with that salary.”

Others assured the post author that it’s not too late to start over at their age.

“I think you should finish the management trainee programme and ‘graduate’ with a good title and then start looking for roles here in Singapore. I’ve noticed that there are some roles popping up that require Korean fluency (based in SG), so that might be a good fit for you.

Don’t stress about whether it’s too late or if you’ve wasted time. It’s fine to tap out 6 years into building the dream you had at 20 y/o and realise that it’s not for the present you. Always live for your present and your future, leave the past behind once it stops serving you,” another advised.

Others who have returned to Singapore after working overseas said they do not regret their decision, and some Reddit users said that the toll on the post author’s mental health is a good enough reason to come home.

“Health is the most important thing in life. I was burnt out once when I was young! Will never want to experience it again. Once you burn out, you can’t work at all. It took me a year before going back to work workforce. Do not underestimate health. Health is the only thing you really need for a job,” one wrote. /TISG

Read also: ‘I can grow every single day’ — TikToker explains why she chose to work in Singapore over Korea