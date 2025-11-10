// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, November 10, 2025
TikTok screengrab/kaysnote_
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘I can grow every single day’ — TikToker explains why she chose to work in Singapore over Korea

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A Korean woman working in Singapore took to TikTok to explain why she has chosen to work in the city-state instead of her home country, saying that people have been asking her this all the time.

For Kay Lee, who goes by @kaysnote_ on the platform, a big part of why she prefers Singapore is that she has an opportunity to grow every day. Ms Lee, who works at Google, explained in an earlier video that she has been living in Singapore for six years. The first reason she mentioned is that in Korea, there are “strict hierarchical power dynamics” that dominate, where “juniors are expected to defer to seniors and innovation can be blocked by tradition.”

@kaysnote_

4 Reasons I Chose Singapore Over Korea for Work #ExpatLife #WorkCulture #CareerGrowth #WomenAtWork #SingaporeLife

♬ original sound – kaysnote_

Ms Lee also noted that in her home country, “personal boundaries also blur,” and she has had to field such questions as why she isn’t married yet and whether or not she got plastic surgery. These queries, she added, are “asked casually in the name of camaraderie.”

In contrast, in Singapore, she is able to share her opinions, regardless of rank, and her boundaries are respected.

TikToker on working in Singapore

Another thing about working culture in Singapore is that there are “helpers and supportive systems that give women the freedom to stay in the workforce.” In Korea, however, Ms Lee noted that there are few women in leadership and balancing marriage or childcare with one’s career “often felt unsustainable.” The post author also said that there were times when she felt objectified in Korea.

The work culture in Korea also involves many hours of unpaid overtime and drinking with one’s bosses after work, which was perceived as company loyalty. She contrasted this with merit-based performance in Singapore, which is given more importance than overtime or socialising.

Finally, Ms Lee said, “Korea is globalising but is still very homogenous. Singapore, on the other hand, is a true melting pot. Every day, I work with people from different cultures and perspectives, and that constantly pushes me to grow. That’s why I chose Singapore not just for a job but for a lifestyle where I can grow every single day.”

This is not to say, however, that Ms Lee only sees Singapore through rose-colored glasses. In her other videos, she talks about the downsides to living in the city-state, including the cost of living, which should not come as a surprise to anyone. A recent procedure to remove a sty in Singapore cost her S$600, while in Korea, she would have spent only S$18.

“Sometimes, after living here, going abroad feels like the whole world is on sale,” she quipped dryly.

Nevertheless, “for me, Singapore’s advantages still outweigh its downsides,” she added. /TISG

