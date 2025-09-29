Woman says SG’s work-life balance is better than Japan’s, where she sometimes worked until 1 or 2am

SINGAPORE: In a recent video on TikTok, a Japanese woman talked about the top two culture shocks she’s had while working in Singapore, and the second one might come as a surprise to some.

Ms Eimy, who goes by @eimylens on the platform, said that one of the biggest culture shocks for her is that in Singapore, “almost everything happens in Teams chat,” whereas in Japan, she and her co-workers did everything via email.

“So I kept taking screenshots just to remember stuff in the beginning,” she said, adding that it took her some time to adjust to the change.

The second biggest culture shock involved working hours, because in Japan, she said she sometimes stayed up until 1:00 or 2:00 a.m.

“But here, I actually have time to go for a run on a weekday,” Ms Eimy said.

“Honestly, having this kind of balance just makes me feel so good.”

Commenters on her post welcomed her to Singapore and said they were happy for her, although one TikTok user wrote that “working till 1 a.m. should be banned. It’s no different from being a slave.”

Comparing work culture in Japan and Singapore

Perhaps very few people would be happy with work-life balance in Singapore, given that many have characterised the city-state as one of the most overworked in the world, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore’s employees work a whopping 45 hours a week, according to a 2022 study from The Instant Group, a workspace innovation firm. The Little Red Dot also has one of the lowest average numbers of annual leaves in a year, seven days. This has led to an above-average number of workers saying they’ve felt burnt out.

Officially, Japan’s average formal working hours are only 31 per week, but this figure may not be all that accurate, as it takes into consideration people doing part-time work, but does not factor in unpaid or hidden overtime. Moreover, presenteeism is a big part of Japan’s work culture, and a lot of employees do not avail themselves of their vacation days. Also, Japan has a phenomenon called the risk of Karōshi, loosely translated as “overwork death,” a sudden demise usually brought on by a heart attack or stroke from high amounts of stress, sleep deprivation, poor diet and malnourishment, and long working hours. In recent years, the government of Japan has launched efforts to address the issue.

A government survey revealed that one out of five workers in Japan faced the risk of Karōshi, and one in 10 worked more than 80 hours of overtime monthly.

Additionally, salaries in Singapore are generally higher than in Japan, although the cost of living is somewhat higher as well. /TISG

