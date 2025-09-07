// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, September 7, 2025
27.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Depositphotos/alexeynovikov
Singapore NewsLaw
2 min.Read

S’porean man found guilty of smuggling drugs from Johor via drone in first-of-its-kind case

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Singaporean, Helmie Shahrezza Bin Shahrom, has been found guilty of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into Singapore by flying it across the Straits of Johor using a drone, the first case of its kind here.

The incident took place on June 17, 2020, at Kranji Reservoir Park, when a drone piloted by an accomplice ferried a pouch containing about 269 grams of “ice” from Pantai Lido in Johor. The operation was interrupted when police detected the drone and moved in. Officers recovered the pouch, which Helmie had tried to discard in the bushes.

Helmie claimed in court that he did not know the drone was carrying drugs, insisting that his order was supposed to be delivered by boat instead. However, the court found that he had been directing the operation. He now faces a total of 24 charges, with sentencing set for Sept 17.

Netizen reactions

The unusual use of a drone in drug smuggling sparked a flood of reactions online. Some users on the Reddit forum commented sardonically, stating, “They took a calculated risk, too bad they’re bad at math.”

See also  Singapore bans screens at meals and TV for kids; stricter guidelines aim to curb screen time

Other people pointed out how such cases reinforce Singapore’s strict rules on drone usage: “Then people complain why flying a drone is restrictive and cannot do and cannot do that.”

There was also speculation on how technology could push the boundaries further, with one commenter musing: “This is interesting… like what if you got an automated drone that picks up and drops off the package at a random designated location.”

But beyond curiosity, many called for harsh punishments. Other Redditors expressed their sentiments, saying comments like “Can you get the axe from smuggling?” and “Hope they are given a good punishment.” This reflected a widespread sentiment that Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on drugs should remain uncompromising.

Why it matters for Singapore

The case demonstrates how traffickers may turn to new technologies to get around border security. While this case may sound funny after hearing it for the first time, it shows both the ingenuity of criminals and how important strict enforcement is. This creative approach can be used perversely and cause harm to the community at large.

See also  Father of Australian jewellery designer speaks up after his year on death row in Changi Prison

With Singapore’s crowded skies and strict drug laws, drones can be a fun hobby for some, but also a tool for those with ill intent. This case shows how they can be misused, and why authorities will keep a close watch, not just on land and sea, but in the skies too.

Read also: Foreign-registered vehicles under scrutiny as Singapore cracks down on illegal cross-border transport

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘VVIP’ uncle turns MRT cabin into his living room, netizens joke over ‘flight simulator’ antics

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever squeezed into an MRT cabin...

Circle Line to close early and open late on weekends until December for CCL6 testing

SINGAPORE: You might have noticed that the Circle Line,...

Earlier start for cross-border buses 160 and 170/170X from JB Checkpoint from Sept 15

SINGAPORE: From September 15, 2025, passengers travelling from Johor...

Why doesn’t Singapore have a full Transport Minister yet?

SINGAPORE: With the increasing frequency of train disruptions, some...

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

© The Independent Singapore