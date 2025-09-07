S’porean man found guilty of smuggling drugs from Johor via drone in first-of-its-kind case

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Singaporean, Helmie Shahrezza Bin Shahrom, has been found guilty of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into Singapore by flying it across the Straits of Johor using a drone, the first case of its kind here.

The incident took place on June 17, 2020, at Kranji Reservoir Park, when a drone piloted by an accomplice ferried a pouch containing about 269 grams of “ice” from Pantai Lido in Johor. The operation was interrupted when police detected the drone and moved in. Officers recovered the pouch, which Helmie had tried to discard in the bushes.

Helmie claimed in court that he did not know the drone was carrying drugs, insisting that his order was supposed to be delivered by boat instead. However, the court found that he had been directing the operation. He now faces a total of 24 charges, with sentencing set for Sept 17.

Netizen reactions

The unusual use of a drone in drug smuggling sparked a flood of reactions online. Some users on the Reddit forum commented sardonically, stating, “They took a calculated risk, too bad they’re bad at math.”

Other people pointed out how such cases reinforce Singapore’s strict rules on drone usage: “Then people complain why flying a drone is restrictive and cannot do and cannot do that.”

There was also speculation on how technology could push the boundaries further, with one commenter musing: “This is interesting… like what if you got an automated drone that picks up and drops off the package at a random designated location.”

But beyond curiosity, many called for harsh punishments. Other Redditors expressed their sentiments, saying comments like “Can you get the axe from smuggling?” and “Hope they are given a good punishment.” This reflected a widespread sentiment that Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on drugs should remain uncompromising.

Why it matters for Singapore

The case demonstrates how traffickers may turn to new technologies to get around border security. While this case may sound funny after hearing it for the first time, it shows both the ingenuity of criminals and how important strict enforcement is. This creative approach can be used perversely and cause harm to the community at large.

With Singapore’s crowded skies and strict drug laws, drones can be a fun hobby for some, but also a tool for those with ill intent. This case shows how they can be misused, and why authorities will keep a close watch, not just on land and sea, but in the skies too.

