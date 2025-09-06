Foreign-registered vehicles under scrutiny as Singapore cracks down on illegal cross-border transport

SINGAPORE: More than 100 foreign-registered vehicles have been investigated this year for suspected involvement in illegal cross-border passenger services, with many still impounded as probes and court proceedings continue, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told Channel News Asia (CNA) on Thursday (Sept 4).

Tour firms feeling the pinch

Some of the impounded vehicles may belong to Malaysian tour companies, CNA reported. Malaysian newspaper The Star earlier highlighted that about 400 Malaysian tour agencies have seen their multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) seized in Singapore after drivers were caught ferrying passengers illegally. Many of these MPVs have been stuck across the Causeway for months, with firms warning they are now facing financial strain, and in some cases, the risk of bankruptcy.

While some operators have paid fines, their vehicles remain detained. LTA clarified to CNA that payment of fines does “not guarantee the release of vehicles involved.” If a driver is convicted, separate forfeiture proceedings may follow to determine whether the vehicle is permanently seized.

Read related: Johor travel agencies urge return of 119 seized vehicles in Singapore, say fines already paid

Penalties and enforcement

According to CNA, since 2022, LTA has caught 136 drivers for providing illegal cross-border services with foreign-registered vehicles. Offenders face fines of up to S$3,000, jail of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders face stiffer penalties, with their vehicles liable for forfeiture.

LTA also stressed that while Malaysian tour companies can license buses to run intercity or sightseeing services to and from Singapore, this is strictly regulated. Such buses must hold an ASEAN Public Service Vehicle Permit (PSVP). In contrast, Vehicle Entry Permits (VEPs), commonly held by Malaysian cars and motorcycles, are intended only for private use. They do not authorise vehicles for commercial passenger transport.

“Even if they have a VEP, it is illegal for Malaysia-registered cars, including private-hire cars, to provide cross-border passenger transport into and within Singapore,” the authority said, as quoted by CNA. Only Malaysia-registered taxis with the appropriate licences and PSVPs are allowed to operate such services.

Significance to Singapore

The crackdown is not just about enforcement but also about making sure that Singapore’s transport system is protected; illegal cross-border vehicles undercut licensed taxi and bus operators, which threatens the livelihoods of local drivers who follow the rules. These unregistered drivers can also pose safety risks to passengers because they usually lack insurance coverage and regulatory oversight.

With these tightened checks, Singapore helps protect the commuters travelling across the Causeway by making sure that they have access to safe and fairly priced transport. It also reinforces trust in the legal processes that govern public transport, helping to maintain order at one of the busiest land borders in the world.

Netizen reactions

The issue has created discussions online, with many netizens sounding out their thoughts on these enforcement measures. One commenter on Facebook wrote: “Well done! Thank you, this is how it should be done for any illegal private cars. An offence is an offence.”

Others stressed the importance of respecting regulations on both sides of the border: “All countries have their own laws and regulations that everyone must follow. We should respect each country’s transport policies and avoid causing trouble that disrupts cross-border harmony.”

Some raised practical concerns, such as insurance coverage for passengers: “Are they covered by insurance?”

Keeping illegal services out

The crackdown is also part of broader efforts to protect Singapore’s licensed drivers and ensure passenger safety. Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling, and representatives from LTA and the Ministry of Transport met industry groups last week to discuss ways of curbing illegal operations.

Industry associations such as the National Taxi Association (NTA) and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) have flagged that illegal point-to-point services create unfair competition and pose safety risks.

In recent weeks, LTA has stepped up patrols at hotspots including Gardens by the Bay, Changi Airport, and land checkpoints, working with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to clamp down on offenders.

Read related: App bookings and more pick-up points on the table as Singapore reviews cross-border taxi services

Advice for travellers

Authorities are urging travellers to stick to authorised transport options such as licensed taxis, buses and trains when heading across the Causeway.

Members of the public can also report suspected illegal cross-border services by submitting the vehicle’s registration plate number, date, time and a description of the incident through LTA’s online contact form.

Read also: SMRT hosts Shanghai Shentong Metro delegation at Kim Chuan Depot to showcase rail innovation