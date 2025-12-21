// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, December 21, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Migrant workers wearing hard hat at work (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

S’porean asks how to improve quality of life of ‘migrant workers who help make Singapore run’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a recent Reddit post, a local user wrote that they wanted to “take a moment to say how much I appreciate the migrant workers in Singapore, the ones who do a lot of the tough and often unseen work that keeps our city going.”

This work, the post author explained, ranges from building our HDBs and roads, keeping streets and estates clean, and doing any number of things under the heading of essential labour that most people never give a second thought to. Additionally, many of these jobs are “dirty, dangerous, and difficult” and are poorly paid.

And yet, no matter the weather, they keep on doing their jobs so that Singaporeans can keep on “enjoying the lifestyle we have here.”

The post author, recognising that it’s migrant workers who make it possible for everyone to have clean streets and efficient transport, among other things, urged everyone to remember that “these are real people with families back home, working far from loved ones to create a better future for them. Small kindnesses, such as a respectful greeting, a smile, or just acknowledging their contributions, go a long way.”

See also  Toilets that face the sleeping area and overcrowding: Netizen calls on MOM to check on migrant worker living conditions

“Shoutout to the migrant workers who help make Singapore run. How can we improve their quality of life?” the post author asked.

The post has since led to dozens of answers, ranging from the simple to suggestions to actual policy change.

“Treat them with basic respect that you would accord to everyone else,” was a much-upvoted comment.

Another was more practical, writing, “Give them BMTC (Basic Military Training Centre)/Tekong level of accommodation. Seriously, have you seen their dormitories?”

Others urged for better and safer transport options for migrant workers, who are ferried in lorries to and from their job sites.

“Let them ride a proper bus with seats and seat belts,” one suggested.

“Increase their pay. That’s the most important,” another chimed in.

As for what everyday Singaporeans can do, one suggested, “You can give them food/drinks if you come across migrant workers in your daily life. You can also donate to organisations that look out for them. You can also volunteer as a befriender. You can even offer your time to help them upskill by teaching them basic English and other employable skills so they can leave the hard labour life at some point.

See also  Good Samaritan rushes to aid man bleeding at Chong Pang hawker centre

You can also petition your local MP to ensure that regulations are tightened so they don’t work in unsafe and exploitative conditions. Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s wonderful that you appreciate them. But what they need from us are tangibles. That’s why they came all the way here to work after all.” /TISG

Read also: Netizens divided after seeing photo of migrant workers ferried in locked lorry

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Elderly woman arrested for stealing sea cucumbers, fruits, and pickpocketing

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old woman was arrested not only for...

‘Reinvention is always possible.’ SG dad, retrenched after decades in corporate, shows his son what perseverance looks like

SINGAPORE: Losing a job in midlife can be a...

70-year-old man smashes neighbour’s window with an axe after a longtime feud

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man smashed 13 panels of glass...

Singapore to impose mandatory caning as scam losses continue to surge

SINGAPORE: Singapore is sending a blunt message to scammers:...

Business

Grab acquires Beijing start-up Infermove in AI-enabled food delivery push

SINGAPORE: Grab Holdings has acquired Beijing-based start-up Infermove in...

First 3-room flat in Sembawang sells above S$900 psf, beating average 5-room prices in the same month

SINGAPORE: A three-room flat at 131A Canberra Crescent in...

‘They do dangerous and difficult jobs for low wages’: Local expresses her gratitude to hardworking migrant workers

SINGAPORE: Despite their vital contributions to the country, migrant...

‘When does the hiring season start?’: SG worker stuck in dead-end job seeks answers

SINGAPORE: With the job market feeling shaky, plenty of...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //