S’porean asks how to improve quality of life of ‘migrant workers who help make Singapore run’

SINGAPORE: In a recent Reddit post, a local user wrote that they wanted to “take a moment to say how much I appreciate the migrant workers in Singapore, the ones who do a lot of the tough and often unseen work that keeps our city going.”

This work, the post author explained, ranges from building our HDBs and roads, keeping streets and estates clean, and doing any number of things under the heading of essential labour that most people never give a second thought to. Additionally, many of these jobs are “dirty, dangerous, and difficult” and are poorly paid.

And yet, no matter the weather, they keep on doing their jobs so that Singaporeans can keep on “enjoying the lifestyle we have here.”

The post author, recognising that it’s migrant workers who make it possible for everyone to have clean streets and efficient transport, among other things, urged everyone to remember that “these are real people with families back home, working far from loved ones to create a better future for them. Small kindnesses, such as a respectful greeting, a smile, or just acknowledging their contributions, go a long way.”

“Shoutout to the migrant workers who help make Singapore run. How can we improve their quality of life?” the post author asked.

The post has since led to dozens of answers, ranging from the simple to suggestions to actual policy change.

“Treat them with basic respect that you would accord to everyone else,” was a much-upvoted comment.

Another was more practical, writing, “Give them BMTC (Basic Military Training Centre)/Tekong level of accommodation. Seriously, have you seen their dormitories?”

Others urged for better and safer transport options for migrant workers, who are ferried in lorries to and from their job sites.

“Let them ride a proper bus with seats and seat belts,” one suggested.

“Increase their pay. That’s the most important,” another chimed in.

As for what everyday Singaporeans can do, one suggested, “You can give them food/drinks if you come across migrant workers in your daily life. You can also donate to organisations that look out for them. You can also volunteer as a befriender. You can even offer your time to help them upskill by teaching them basic English and other employable skills so they can leave the hard labour life at some point.

You can also petition your local MP to ensure that regulations are tightened so they don’t work in unsafe and exploitative conditions. Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s wonderful that you appreciate them. But what they need from us are tangibles. That’s why they came all the way here to work after all.” /TISG

