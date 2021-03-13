Home News S’pore recalls eggs from M’sian farm due to presence of Salmonella bacteria

S’pore recalls eggs from M’sian farm due to presence of Salmonella bacteria

SFA announced in a media release on Friday that the Salmonella bacteria was detected in eggs imported from Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia.

Photo: Taken from unsplash/Annie Spratt and SFA

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Several importers were directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Mar 12) to recall eggs from a farm in Malaysia after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs.

SFA announced in a media release on Friday that the Salmonella bacteria was detected in eggs imported from Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia.

“As SE may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked, SFA has directed the importers to recall the product as a precautionary measure,” SFA noted.

The recall is ongoing. Meanwhile, the farm has also been suspended, said SFA. It will lift the suspension only when the farm has rectified the SE contamination issue.

- Advertisement -

The bacteria can be destroyed by heat, making the eggs safe to eat if cooked thoroughly. SE can only survive in raw and undercooked eggs, causing foodborne illness.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting. “While the infection typically subsides within a week in most people, SE can cause serious infection in the vulnerable population such as the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems,” said SFA.

Consumers who have purchased the affected eggs from the following importers are advised to cook them thoroughly before consumption: Ang Seng Eggs Supplier, Dasoon Pte Ltd, Heng Guan Food Industrial Pte Ltd, and Lam Leng Trading Co.

Those who have consumed the eggs from the importers above and are unwell should seek medical attention, said SFA.

The affected eggs can be identified by the stamp “CES008” on the eggs.

Photo: Taken from SFA

Eggs imported into Singapore must come from accredited sources that meet SFA’s food safety and animal health standards.

“As part of our accreditation criteria and import conditions, farms need to be free from SE,” noted SFA. “Local egg farms are also required to have in place good farm management practices and strong biosecurity measures to prevent the risks of SE contamination.”

A grading system is in place to remove solid or cracked eggs and regularly test their hens for SE to remove eggs of SE-infected flocks from sale. Both imported and local eggs are subject to SFA’s food safety surveillance programme, which includes inspection and testing./TISG

Read related: 250,000 eggs from Thailand thrown away — News shocks many people

250,000 eggs from Thailand thrown away — News shocks many people

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

PSP’s Leong Mun Wai asks why PA’s budget is so ‘huge’

Singapore—On Monday (March 8), the final day of the 2021 Budget Debate, Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai asked why the budget for the People’s Association is so “huge”. As Parliament debated the budget for the Ministry of Culture, Community and...
View Post
Featured News

Woman pregnant with another man’s child asks if she should hold the father accountable or still remain with her boyfriend

A woman pregnant with another man’s child has turned to netizens for advice. She is asking whether she should tell the child’s father, or still remain with her current boyfriend. The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers...
View Post
Education

PSP starts tuition programme for needy students at West Coast-Pioneer

Singapore—In line with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s “belief of building a strong social safety net for Singaporeans,” the PSP’s West Coast team had the first session of its tuition programme for needy students last Saturday (March 6). Photos of the first...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent