“Speed demons” on PMD dash a red light, netizens call for stricter regulations

A group of youths (@streetbikee_ on TikTok) posted videos of themselves speeding along Changi Coastal Road on their Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) late at night, with one of the riders even dashing past a red light. This raised fury among netizens who believe stricter regulations must be implemented to handle such reckless riding.

“When will these so-call speed demons, be put to justice?? Should there be any death involve, then they act upon??” questioned an angry Facebook user, who said they are “too disturbing and irritating.”

PMDs are only permitted for use on cycling paths and park connector networks; they are not allowed on roads. There is also a speed limit of 10km/h on footpaths and 25 km/h on shared paths, which is meant to be used by E- scooters. Users can only ride their PMDs on footpaths if their PMD does not have handlebars.

“Million and million of dollars used. What’s all the CCTV for?” asked another netizen.

“Local police will only take action when death case happens. Otherwise just wait first,” said another person.

CNA reported 228 PMD accidents on public paths in 2017 and 2018, of which over 85% involved injuries, with 32 of those being major injuries that resulted in concussions and fractures. There has also been one death.

While there have been many complaints from Singaporeans about inconsiderate behaviour from PMD users, the situation has significantly improved in present times as compared to a few years ago.

The Straits Times reported in January this year that the number of offences involving PMDs decreased by more than 65% from 2020 to 2022 due to being banned from footpaths in November 2019.

Based on statistics given by Transport Minister S. Iswaran, there were 1,140 offences recorded between January and November 2022, a huge drop from 3,390 in 2020. These offences include riding PMDs on footpaths and roads and using non-compliant PMDs on public paths.

During the same period, the number of people caught riding PMDs on roads fell from 420 to 170.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Traffic Police Department and Land Transport Authority for comment.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg