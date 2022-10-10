Sora Ma wins Best Supporting Actress, Asia Contents Awards 2022

- Advertisement -

Sora Ma, a 38-year-old Malaysian actress based in Singapore, has been awarded Best Supporting Actress at the Asia Contents Awards 2022 for her performance in This Land is Mine.

“Thank you to all the crews and members in This Land is Mine, this is for all of us who putting so much efforts and heart works in this wonderful project, ❤️” said the actress in her Instagram post.

Sora Ma shared the stage with South Korean star, Park Hee-Soo, who won Best Supporting Actor for his work in the well-known Netflix series, “Squid Game”.

Truly, the actress was on cloud 9 after the awarding ceremony. She shared that she woke up to all of congratulatory messages from everyone who supported and trusted her along the way.

“It’s unbelievable yet grateful & honoured to be here in Busan to receive this award” she exclaimed.

Other celebrities and fans were also ecstatic about Ma’s win. They shared their support by commenting on her post.

The Asia Contents Awards is an award-winning ceremony that features outstanding television (TV), over-the-top (OTT), and online content across Asia. This year, the Asia Contents Awards celebrated its 4th edition of encouraging excellent Asian content.

This Land is Mine is an English-language period drama series produced by Mediacorp – Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network. The story highlighted life after World War II, wherein the British ruled over Singapore once again. The aftermaths of the event were portrayed in the series, including racial tensions and disrespect that happened in Singapore during that time.

This Land is Mine is still available on meWATCH, Singapore’s digital video on-demand service by Mediacorp.

