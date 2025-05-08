Thursday, May 8, 2025
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
3 min.Read

‘She’s only going to accept something that pays more than S$10k,’ Singaporean shocked by fresh grad friend’s salary expectations

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was shocked after hearing her friend confidently state that she would only accept a job that pays more than S$10,000 a month.

Sharing on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the individual explained that several of her friends are about to graduate, and some have already secured offers with starting salaries ranging from S$8,000 to S$11,000. Many of them are entering high-paying industries like finance, tech, and law, so the numbers, while shocking, made some sense to her. However, one friend’s comment caught her off guard.

“[She] hasn’t even gotten a job offer yet, [but] she casually said she’s only going to accept something that pays more than S$10,000/month. I was like… huh? That’s a pretty bold stance to take, considering how competitive the job market is right now.”

The Singaporean went on to say that while she understands where such expectations might come from — with Singapore’s cost of living rising sharply and home ownership becoming increasingly expensive — she couldn’t help but feel that the mindset some fresh grads have might be a little out of touch with reality.

- Advertisement -

“…Some expectations are getting a bit unrealistic. Personally, I think you can live decently and frugally on much less, especially when just starting out. Yet it seems like more and more grads are dead set on hitting high 4s or 5 figures right out of uni,” she continued.

To get a better sense of what others think, she asked fellow Redditors what their starting salaries were when they graduated and whether they thought fresh grads today were being “realistic” with their salary expectations, given the current job market.

“The numbers you hear are the outlier, not the norm.”

Responses in the comments section were mixed. Many felt that expecting to earn more than S$10,000 per month straight out of university was overly optimistic, if not outright delusional.

Several commenters also pointed out that such figures are usually only seen in a small number of high-paying sectors, and even then, these roles usually go to graduates with outstanding academic records, competitive internships, or strong industry connections.

- Advertisement -

One commenter bluntly remarked, “A bit unrealistic is a severe understatement; they are just dreaming.”

Another chimed in with a nostalgic comparison, saying, “Wah market really damn different. In my time, I only got S$2.5k/month and was already laughing to the bank and then laughing on the way home.”

A third wrote, “She’s valedictorian? What industry? Hahah, if she’s in high finance, then understand, la. If she’s not in tech/high finance, then ask her to continue dreaming.”

Despite the criticism, a few users shared examples of high-paying roles they had encountered or secured as fresh graduates, although they were quick to clarify that such cases were the exception rather than the norm.

- Advertisement -

One commenter, who graduated in 2020, said, “My previous company paid fresh grads S$120k-130k per year. My current company doesn’t hire fresh grads, but I’m quite sure it would be in the same ballpark if it did. That said, I’d be lying if I told you these were the average. The numbers you hear are the outlier, not the norm. When I graduated, I started at S$4.5k.”

Another added an important caveat about the trade-offs involved, writing, “Just keep in mind that those S$10k+ jobs require crazy amounts of hours. Like most regular Joes, earning S$5k means working 40 hours a week for 5 days. These folks are probably clocking in 70-80 hours at least 6 days a week. That kind of salary, especially as a newbie, can guarantee saying goodbye to work-life balance.”

Fresh grad salary

As revealed by the Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey, the median starting salary for fresh graduates has risen by 4.2%, increasing from S$4,317 in 2023 to S$4,500 in 2024.

According to the report, business graduates experienced the biggest boost, with their median salaries rising from S$4,150 to S$4,400. On the other hand, graduates from the arts, design, and media disciplines recorded the smallest increase, with their starting pay moving slightly from S$3,740 to S$3,800.

Read more: Salary for fresh graduates higher in 2024, but fewer were employed 6 months after finishing uni

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Business

RHB: Singapore retail sales growth expected to slow down in H2 2025 amid economic headwinds

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sector is expected to stay resilient...
Business

UOB’s Q1 net profit stays flat despite ‘record fee income and robust loan growth’

0
SINGAPORE: UOB Group reported a net profit of S$1.5...

Topics

Business

RHB: Singapore retail sales growth expected to slow down in H2 2025 amid economic headwinds

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sector is expected to stay resilient...
Business

UOB’s Q1 net profit stays flat despite ‘record fee income and robust loan growth’

0
SINGAPORE: UOB Group reported a net profit of S$1.5...
Travel

Power fully restored in Bali after subsea cable glitch caused blackout

0
INDONESIA: Electricity on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has...
Property

Singapore’s HDB resale flat price growth continues to slow at 1.6% in Q1 2025

0
SINGAPORE: HDB resale flat prices in Singapore rose by...
Lifestyle

Singapore dog ‘running for Paw-liament’ meets PM Lawrence Wong

0
SINGAPORE: After each vote has been counted and election...
Jobs

‘At my wits’ end’ — 30-ish Singaporean struggles to find job after 1.5 years of being unemployed

0
SINGAPORE: A jobless Singaporean in their early 30s took...
Sports

Marianne Vos claims victory on stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina with a chaotic sprint

0
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured her first victory...
Jobs

Career dead end at 40? Here’s how to reinvent yourself before it’s too late

0
A netizen posted on Reddit and talked about his...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Business

RHB: Singapore retail sales growth expected to slow down in H2 2025 amid economic headwinds

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sector is expected to stay resilient...

UOB’s Q1 net profit stays flat despite ‘record fee income and robust loan growth’

0
SINGAPORE: UOB Group reported a net profit of S$1.5...

Singapore’s HDB resale flat price growth continues to slow at 1.6% in Q1 2025

0
SINGAPORE: HDB resale flat prices in Singapore rose by...

‘At my wits’ end’ — 30-ish Singaporean struggles to find job after 1.5 years of being unemployed

0
SINGAPORE: A jobless Singaporean in their early 30s took...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore