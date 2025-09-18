Some call foreign workers dancing at Paya Lebar a public nuisance, others see nothing wrong

SINGAPORE: A video of a group of foreign workers dancing near the MRT station at Paya Lebar has sparked a debate among commenters. While some wrote that the spectacle was a “public nuisance”, others were of the opinion that the workers should be left alone to enjoy themselves.

The 13-second clip, posted on the TikTok account @taufikul.islam8 on September 12 (Friday), has gone viral, receiving over 385,000 views so far.

It shows several men and one woman taking up space on the walkway and dancing, with music playing loudly. The group was watched and cheered on by several others sitting close by, while pedestrians, seemingly unbothered, walked past them.

There have been over 740 comments on the video so far, with some TikTok users arguing whether the group was made up of people from Bangladesh, India, or the Philippines.

A number of users on the platform, some of whom claimed to be Singaporean, expressed dissatisfaction with what they saw on the video clip.

The comment, “Any resident please complain to the MOM” (Ministry of Manpower), received over 300 likes and sparked a debate, with those agreeing with the commenter calling the foreign workers who danced a “public nuisance.”

Another commenter who said they were Singaporean tagged both the MOM and the Singaporean Police Force.

“This is clearly public nuisance. Foreigners should always research a destination’s rules & laws before they intend to travel. Not only (in) SG, (but in) every country,” they added.

Others, however, disagreed.

“Let people have fun, not disturbing you or your family what,” wrote a TikTok user.

“Complaint what? This is not (a) residential place,” another agreed.

“Give them a break. Let them be happy,” a commenter urged.

To this, another replied, “Sure no problem but there’s plenty of appropriate places to relax and have fun and not obstruct the public commuting.”

The original commenter, however, pointed out that the walkway is pretty sizable and that the dancers were not obstructing anyone.

Another appealed to the workers, writing: “Respect to all helpers and foreign workers, but please do it not in public places like this. This is disturbance to all people who want to do shopping, eat around the area. Thanks.”

Singapore’s Penal Code defines public nuisance this way, “A person is guilty of a public nuisance, who does any act, or is guilty of an illegal omission, which causes any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public, or to the people in general who dwell or occupy property in the vicinity, or which must necessarily cause injury, obstruction, danger or annoyance to persons who may have occasion to use any public right.” /TISG

