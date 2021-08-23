SMRT suspends employee for pushing man off skateboard at Esplanade station

- Advertisement -

Singapore – An SMRT (Singapore Mass Rapid Transit) employee has been suspended for knocking a man off his skateboard at Esplanade MRT station.

“You may have seen a video concerning one of our station staff and a person on a skateboard at the entrance of Esplanade station,” wrote SMRT on Facebook on Saturday (Aug 21).

The video was first uploaded on sgfollowsall’s Instagram page, showing a group skateboarding inside the station, using the stairs for jumping down and doing flat tricks.

- Advertisement -

A security guard was also spotted looking in the direction of the skateboarder with an orange hoodie.

- Advertisement -

A few seconds later, a station staff member was seen rushing towards the man with a skateboard.

The employee then pushes his target off the skateboard.

- Advertisement -

The incident is said to have happened on Saturday at about 10.25 pm.

According to SMRT, the staff saw the person skateboarding within the station and told him that skateboarding is not permitted within station premises for the safety of commuters.

“When the staff saw that the person was skateboarding towards the stairs which other commuters were also using, the staff ran towards the person to stop him from doing so.”

SMRT confirmed that a report had been made and it was assisting the Public Transport Security Command in investigations.

“We are sorry that our staff overreacted. He has been suspended from duties and will be supporting investigations,” said SMRT.

In response to the incident, members from the online community commented that suspending the staff was not “justified.”

“Your staff is doing the right thing, and there is no such thing as an overreaction in protecting other commuters. Please reinstate your staff with immediate effect,” said Facebook user Timothy Chan Boon Hao.

“Why is your staff being penalised for doing the right thing? You would rather someone be injured by the skateboarder and claim damages against you SMRT?” asked Facebook user Adelene Lim./TISG

Read related: Video of skateboarding youths harassing elderly man goes viral

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg