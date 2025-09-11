SMRT previews Kaizen-driven crowd management upgrades at Jurong East interchange

SINGAPORE: Anyone who has taken a train at Jurong East during rush hour knows the feeling: crowds spilling across the platforms, lines of people trying to get to their next train, and the tension rising if there’s even a hint of disruption. It’s the busiest interchange on the North-South and East-West Lines. Moreover, with the upcoming Jurong Region Line, the hustle is only going to grow.

That’s why SMRT’s latest preview of new crowd management measures, unveiled during a Gemba Walk on September 5, 2025, is more than just a technical update. For commuters, it’s about peace of mind.

What Kaizen means for the everyday rider

The changes are rooted in Kaizen, which is a Japanese concept meaning “continuous improvement”. In plain terms, it’s about finding ways to make things a little better each day, rather than waiting for problems to become overwhelming.

For the average rider, Kaizen is not an abstract philosophy. It’s that extra sign pointing you in the right direction when a disruption hits. It’s the staff member standing on a small platform so you can actually spot them in a sea of people. It’s knowing that when things go wrong, there’s a plan and people on the ground to guide you through.

Better support during disruptions

According to SMRT’s Facebook post published yesterday (Sept 10), the new measures focus heavily on visibility and communication. Beacon lights at bridging bus stops can now be switched on remotely, signalling to bus captains when to move. Station staff will be more visible in high-visibility vests and light sticks, with loudhailers and portable speakers to keep directions clear. Small details, but ones that matter when you’re in a rush and unsure of where to go.

For wayfinding, commuters will see larger pillar signs, digital screens with real-time service updates, and even life-sized standees pointing the way. Inside Westgate Mall, new directional signs will also guide people to the right bus stops, which was the result of SMRT working with partners beyond the station itself.

And when things get serious, a dedicated Crisis Support Team will be on hand at Jurong East to give staff reinforcements, ensuring no commuter is left stranded or confused.

Why it matters to commuters

On paper, the changes may sound technical. But in reality, they speak to the daily frustrations commuters face. Anyone who has been caught in a disruption knows how stressful it can be when instructions are unclear or when staff are too hard to find.

These tweaks, which include clearer signs, louder directions, and staff you can spot, could turn a chaotic experience into one that feels manageable, even safe.

Voices from the ground

Netizens were quick to chime in with their reactions. Many praised the effort, with one writing: “There is nothing better than a committed group of people in a team driven towards the same goal. Keep the Kaizen going, SMRT!”

Another took a broader view, pointing out that while trains and stations are important, other commuter touchpoints need attention too: “Our transportation system is one of the best in the world, but we need to ensure the public toilets are upkept too. Many times, you can smell it from outside the pavement. It’s not just about the trains and stations; cleanliness plays a huge role in our daily commute.”

Others were simply glad to see improvements happening, with one cheerful message summing it up: “Way to go, SMRT!”

A step towards calmer commutes

Jurong East will probably always be crowded because it’s part of its nature as a major interchange. However, with Kaizen-driven improvements, the difference is in how those crowds are managed. For the thousands who pass through every day, that could mean fewer moments of confusion, less stress, and perhaps even more trust that someone is looking out for them when the unexpected happens.

After all, commuting isn’t just about getting from point A to B. It’s about how the journey feels along the way.

