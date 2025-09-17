SMRT hosts Hitachi CTO at Kim Chuan Depot for exchange on rail innovation and digitalisation

SINGAPORE: It’s not every day that a global tech leader drops by a train depot, but that’s exactly what happened when Hitachi’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mr Shigetoshi Sameshima visited SMRT’s Kim Chuan Depot.

Hosted by SMRT Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Ngien Hoon Ping and Group Chief Engineering Officer Mr Ang Hang Guan, the visit was more than a tour, but it was also a deep dive into how technology and digitalisation can keep Singapore’s trains running smoother and more reliably.

The discussions touched on everything from smart maintenance and asset management to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and digital transformation in everyday rail operations. Mr Sameshima was also given a presentation on SMRT’s digitalisation journey, live demos of systems like Overwatch and the Track Access Management System (TAMS) at the Operations Control Centre, and a walk-through of the Maintenance Engineering Centre.

SMRT noted that kaizen, the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement, remains part of its DNA, and the goal is clear: fewer faults, quicker responses, and a transport system that commuters can count on.

Why this matters to Singaporeans

For most of us, the stakes are simple: we just want to get to work, school, or home without an unfortunate hitch in the middle of our journey. When trains break down, it’s not just an inconvenience but a frantic rush to find alternative routes, the scramble for a Grab that’s suddenly twice the price, or the crush of crowds on an already packed platform.

That’s why moves like this matter; SMRT is gearing up to have fewer disruptions and smoother rides by learning from global leaders like Hitachi and adopting smarter, AI-driven maintenance. For commuters, that translates into shorter waiting times, fewer “train fault” announcements, and a little less stress in the daily routine.

Looking ahead

The visit may have been about systems and sensors, but its impact is deeply human. Reliable public transport keeps the city moving, connects families, and makes life just that bit easier in a place where so much depends on trains running on time.

If SMRT’s partnerships and push for innovation pay off, the future could mean more than just efficient trains — it could mean mornings where you actually get to enjoy your kopi instead of rushing out the door early “just in case”. And for a city that runs on trains, that’s a future worth looking forward to.

