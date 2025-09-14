‘Speed limiters are only for local buses?’ — Netizens call out speeding foreign buses on Singapore roads

SINGAPORE: A viral clip showing two foreign buses speeding down Singaporean roads, seemingly racing against each other, has caused netizens to be alarmed. Viewers were quick to call out the dangerous behaviour, pointing out that the sheer size and speed of these vehicles could easily spell disaster if anything went wrong.

Many netizens wasted no time in highlighting what they see as a glaring double standard. One pointed out bluntly: “Speed limiters are only for local buses.” The comment reflects a long-standing gripe: while Singapore-registered buses are required to have devices that cap their speed at 60 km/h, foreign-registered buses appear to escape such rules. For commuters and motorists who share the road, this feels like an uneven playing field that compromises safety.

Another frustrated user remarked: “It’s an everyday happening. Everybody can see it except those who should. In fact, they even avoid getting fined,” showing how they feel a sense of helplessness because of these incidents that happen way too often.

The implication is clear: if enforcement agencies don’t step in more firmly, risky behaviour will continue unchecked. Others turned their frustration into practical suggestions. “Why don’t the LTA mandate any buses using Singaporean roads to have them install a 60 km/h speed limiter?” one commenter asked, highlighting that solutions exist, but it’s just a matter of whether authorities are willing to extend existing rules to all buses, regardless of origin.

Some were more resigned, pointing out the problem’s persistence. “Even in the early morning, they go super fast,” wrote one netizen, showing how this behaviour isn’t confined to rush hour chaos but happens at all times of the day. And of course, the most direct question of all came from a user who asked: “Where is the traffic police?” It’s less a question and more an accusation—whether the rules mean nothing if no one is there to enforce them.

Racing buses, racing hearts

At the heart of the outrage is a simple truth: buses are not just any vehicle. They carry dozens of passengers, so when these buses speed, the stakes get so high for everyone around them. From cyclists and motorcyclists to families in cars, incidents caused by these massive vehicles can be catastrophic. For many Singaporeans, the clip doesn’t just show two reckless drivers; instead, it reveals cracks in the system and a fear that unless something changes, one of these “races” might end in tragedy.

Speed limits are not just arbitrary numbers assigned by the government for people to follow; they are there to keep roads safe, for both Singaporeans and foreign users. Until foreign buses are held to the same standards as local ones, netizens will continue to ask the same question: if everyone else has to play by the rules, why not them?

