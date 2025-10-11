SMRT Buses honoured at ROADS.sg Awards 2025 for excellence in road safety and innovation

SINGAPORE: SMRT Buses has recently been recognised for their strong commitment to safety and innovation at the ROADS.sg Awards 2025. This recognition helps people acknowledge the company’s ongoing efforts to promote safe driving and care for commuters on Singapore’s roads.

In a Facebook post shared yesterday (Oct 10), SMRT expressed gratitude for the accolades, noting that “Safety isn’t just a destination — it’s how we get there.” The company said the recognition affirms its dedication to road safety and its continued push to champion responsible driving practices across its operations.

Multiple wins for SMRT’s safety initiatives

SMRT Buses and its staff received multiple awards across several categories at this year’s ceremony. The company’s Safety Initiatives were recognised with the Road Safety Champion (Company) award, while its Telematics with Anti-Fatigue System was awarded in the Vehicle Safety Technology category for advancing driver alertness and monitoring.

For the individual awards, Chief Bus Captain Tan Lee Kun was honoured as a Road Safety Champion (Individual), acknowledging his leadership and commitment to safe driving.

Meanwhile, Bus Captain Yau Minddin Bin Muhamad received the Good Samaritans of the Road award for his exemplary compassion and conduct while on duty.

Guest-of-Honour Ms Yeo Wan Ling, Executive Secretary of the National Transport Workers’ Union, and Mr Tan Peng Kuan, President of STRIDES, were among those present at the event to celebrate the achievements of transport professionals who help make Singapore’s roads safer.

Why this recognition matters

The awards highlight SMRT’s focus on innovation-driven safety, particularly through technology like telematics and anti-fatigue systems that support drivers’ wellbeing and reduce risks on the road. But beyond technology, the recognition also shines a light on the human stories — the captains who lead by example, show empathy, and ensure every journey is safe and smooth for commuters.

For everyday passengers, these wins are more than industry accolades. They also represent the confidence that comes with knowing their bus rides are supported by advanced technological systems, as well as dedicated people behind the wheel.

A step forward for Singapore’s transport community

The accolades that SMRT received at the ROADS.sg Awards 2025 celebrates a milestone not just for SMRT, but also for Singapore’s transport community. It shows a shared national commitment to make public transport safer and smarter to help improve the experiences of the regular Singaporean commuter.

