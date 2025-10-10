// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Photo: Facebook / SMRT
Singapore News
2 min.Read

SMRT shares insights on rail innovation and sustainability at MetroTrans 2025 in Qingdao

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: SMRT took the international stage this week at MetroTrans 2025 in Qingdao, China, where industry leaders from around the world came together to discuss the future of urban rail systems.

The event, officially known as the China International Metro Transit Exhibition and the China Association of Metros (CAMET) Forum, carried the theme “Innovation Drives Breakthroughs: Advancing into a New Era of Urban Rail.” It drew over 500 companies and metro operators from across the globe, all showcasing new ideas and technologies that could redefine how cities move.

The exhibition offered a glimpse into the next generation of sustainable and efficient rail transport, such as the cutting-edge intercity trains like CRRC Sifang’s latest XiongAn Rail Transit model, smart station technologies powered by video analytics and predictive maintenance. Attendees were also able to explore advancements in traction systems, signalling, communications and eco-friendly engineering solutions that are designed to reduce carbon emissions and improve reliability.

IMG 0970
Photo: Facebook / SMRT

SMRT’s contribution to the conversation

SMRT’s delegation was led by Dr Tan Chee Keong, Senior Vice-President of Rail Maintenance at SMRT Trains. The team was able to share insights on how innovation and data-driven practices are now being used to enhance train reliability and passenger safety back home.

SMRT also took the opportunity to share ideas with international counterparts like Guangzhou Metro and Chengdu Metro. Topics on digitalisation, maintenance optimisation and sustainable operations were some of the few that were discussed.

These kinds of conversations, especially with foreign partners, emphasise the importance of collaboration across cities and countries. This is so that we may build smarter and greener transport systems in the future

IMG 0972
Photo: Facebook / SMRT

Looking ahead

SMRT’s attendance in an event such as this one signifies its stance on future development. While for the regular commuter, this may look like a simple gathering where people compare trains, the discussions that happen in these kinds of events may prove to be what shapes the future of Singapore’s rail networks.

New trends have been rising, especially with the development of AI technology and predictive analytics. To keep up with these changes, SMRT’s partnerships that are forged in events like this may be necessary.

Ultimately, in order for Singapore to position itself at the top spot of the global railway community, continuous learning and growth is necessary. Every idea, collaboration, and upgrades bring us one step closer to a future where train rides become not just efficient, but also cleaner and more reliable for the regular commuter. At the end of the day, isn’t that the most important thing of all?

