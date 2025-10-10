// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving
Fifteen drivers caught in islandwide crackdown on illegal ride-hailing services by LTA within and across borders

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has recently stepped up its enforcement efforts against illegal ride-hailing activities. In a recent operation, they were able to catch 15 drivers in just one week for offering unlicensed transport services both within Singapore and across the border to Malaysia.

According to LTA, these operations were conducted across multiple areas, including Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio, and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, following tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicle Association (NPHVA) and the National Taxi Association (NTA). All 15 vehicles have since been impounded.

LTA said the ongoing crackdown aims to protect passenger safety and safeguard the interests of licensed taxi and private-hire drivers, who comply with regulations and proper insurance requirements.

The LTA also gave a stern reminder for stubborn drivers; anyone caught providing illegal ride-hailing services faces fines of up to S$3,000, jail terms of up to six months, and even possible vehicle forfeiture.

A growing concern amid cross-border tensions

This operation comes at a time when cross-border ride-hailing activities have become a growing issue between Singapore and Malaysia; with more commuters looking for cheaper or more convenient travel options between the two cities, unlicensed drivers have taken advantage of the demand.

See also  Singapore’s plan to live with Covid raises eyebrows worldwide

Such illegal services also undercut the earnings of licensed drivers and ignore safety standards. In recent months, authorities on both sides of the Causeway have tightened checks at checkpoints and reminded travellers not to book unauthorised rides.

What netizens are saying

The latest arrests have sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens urging harsher penalties for both the drivers and the passengers who use their services. One commenter said, “When will we start summoning the passengers?” — echoing a common sentiment that punishing riders as well could help curb demand. Another user suggested, “Just put in ‘undercover’ riders. You can catch more. The vehicle will come to you; no need to set up so many checkpoints.”

Others praised LTA for their efforts. One netizen wrote, “Good job. Keep it up. Every day, conduct spot checks and impound such illegal transport services. Keep our roads safe.”

Meanwhile, another user drew comparisons to other recent enforcement efforts, remarking, “Do remember those who pumped subsidised petrol are no different from them. I’m not surprised if they start confiscating cars there, too.”

See also  LTA clears the air on cross-border e-hailing: Only licensed taxis, not Grab-style services

As LTA continues to be more strict with its enforcement, the message for both Singaporeans remains clear: safety and accountability come first. Commuters are encouraged to use only licensed ride-hailing platforms or registered taxi services, ensuring that both drivers and passengers are properly insured in the event of an accident.

Anyone who suspects an illegal ride-hailing operation can report it at go.gov.sg/report-illegal-rides.

Read also: Public advisory: Selected bus services to skip stops on Oct 12 for Garmin Run Asia Series 2025

