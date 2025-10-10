// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
27.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Garmin Official Website
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Public advisory: Selected bus services to skip stops on Oct 12 for Garmin Run Asia Series 2025

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling through the Marina Bay and downtown areas this Sunday, October 12, 2025, should be prepared for some changes to their usual bus routes. Several services operated by both SBS Transit and SMRT Buses will be temporarily diverted in the morning to make way for the Garmin Run Asia Series 2025, which will see parts of the city closed off for the event.

SBS Transit services

SBS Transit announced that bus services 10, 14, 16, 56, 70M, 133, 195, 196 and 400 will skip several stops along Bayfront Avenue, Central Boulevard, Marina Boulevard, Marina Gardens Drive, Nicoll Highway and Raffles Avenue. This includes popular stops such as Marina Bay Sands Theatre, various Bayfront Station exits, Downtown Station Exit E, Marina Bay Station, The Sail, Marina Bay Financial Centre, and Gardens by the Bay. Buses running along Nicoll Highway will also skip the National Stadium stop, while those travelling down Raffles Avenue will not stop at The Float @ Marina Bay, The Esplanade, or the stop after Singapore Flyer.

See also  SMRT announces temporary bus diversions due to road works at city centre

The diversions for most routes will be in place from the first bus until 8:00 a.m., although those serving Nicoll Highway will continue until 9:15 a.m., and the stop after Singapore Flyer will continue until 8:30 a.m. Regular operations will resume once roads are reopened after the event.

IMG 0966
Photo: Facebook / SBS Transit

SMRT Buses services

SMRT Buses also announced route changes for services 502, 960 and 961M, the last of which operates only on Sundays and public holidays. These buses will skip stops around Bayfront Avenue, Central Boulevard, and Raffles Avenue, including Bayfront Station Exits A and B, Marina Bay Station, Downtown Station Exit E, and the bus stop after the Singapore Flyer.

The affected stops will be skipped from the first bus until 8:00 a.m. for routes near Bayfront and Central Boulevard, and until 8:30 a.m. for those passing through Raffles Avenue.

IMG 0965
Photo: Facebook / SMRT

Tips for commuters

For those planning to head into the city area this Sunday morning, it would be best to plan your route ahead and allow extra travel time. You may also consider using the MRT instead, since they’re not affected by the run and will still serve the same areas around Marina Bay, Bayfront and Promenade.

See also  Lady and her father yell at bus driver to allow them to board: “How the hell you become bus driver”

Another thing is you may check for real-time updates through the SBS Transit or SMRT mobile apps before you travel to save you the hassle of waiting at a skipped stop.

If you’re heading to work, an appointment, or planning a morning outing, you might want to start your journey earlier than usual. Alternatively, those not attending the event could plan to travel after 9:30 a.m., when all diversions are expected to be lifted.

Both bus operators have apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked commuters for their patience and understanding as Singapore supports another major sporting event in the city centre.

Read also: Service 63 to operate bi-directionally between Eunos and Jalan Rumah Tinggi from Oct 26

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Eyewitness says two seniors almost fell after teens kick ION Orchard escalator, bringing it to a sudden stop

SINGAPORE: An eyewitness has claimed that two senior citizens...

Employer furious after maid causes ‘mini explosion’ while charging phone with wet hands

SINGAPORE: An employer has spoken out after a late-night...

Haidilao under fire for botched use of Singlish in new ad campaign

SINGAPORE: Popular hot pot chain Haidilao has come under...

LTA to publish rail reliability data monthly and include details of major delays

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will now release...

Business

Nearly 70% of employed Singapore youth are still looking for work

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 employed young Singaporeans are...

Google launches new AI platform ‘Gemini Enterprise’ for business clients

Alphabet’s Google has rolled out a new artificial intelligence...

Most large firms faced losses from AI deployment, but those with ‘responsible AI’ policies saw stronger gains: EY survey

AMSTERDAM: Most large companies that have introduced artificial intelligence...

DBS group CEO Tan Su Shan tops Fortune’s list of Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025

SINGAPORE: DBS Chief Executive Tan Su Shan has been...

Singapore Politics

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //