Public advisory: Selected bus services to skip stops on Oct 12 for Garmin Run Asia Series 2025

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling through the Marina Bay and downtown areas this Sunday, October 12, 2025, should be prepared for some changes to their usual bus routes. Several services operated by both SBS Transit and SMRT Buses will be temporarily diverted in the morning to make way for the Garmin Run Asia Series 2025, which will see parts of the city closed off for the event.

SBS Transit services

SBS Transit announced that bus services 10, 14, 16, 56, 70M, 133, 195, 196 and 400 will skip several stops along Bayfront Avenue, Central Boulevard, Marina Boulevard, Marina Gardens Drive, Nicoll Highway and Raffles Avenue. This includes popular stops such as Marina Bay Sands Theatre, various Bayfront Station exits, Downtown Station Exit E, Marina Bay Station, The Sail, Marina Bay Financial Centre, and Gardens by the Bay. Buses running along Nicoll Highway will also skip the National Stadium stop, while those travelling down Raffles Avenue will not stop at The Float @ Marina Bay, The Esplanade, or the stop after Singapore Flyer.

The diversions for most routes will be in place from the first bus until 8:00 a.m., although those serving Nicoll Highway will continue until 9:15 a.m., and the stop after Singapore Flyer will continue until 8:30 a.m. Regular operations will resume once roads are reopened after the event.

SMRT Buses services

SMRT Buses also announced route changes for services 502, 960 and 961M, the last of which operates only on Sundays and public holidays. These buses will skip stops around Bayfront Avenue, Central Boulevard, and Raffles Avenue, including Bayfront Station Exits A and B, Marina Bay Station, Downtown Station Exit E, and the bus stop after the Singapore Flyer.

The affected stops will be skipped from the first bus until 8:00 a.m. for routes near Bayfront and Central Boulevard, and until 8:30 a.m. for those passing through Raffles Avenue.

Tips for commuters

For those planning to head into the city area this Sunday morning, it would be best to plan your route ahead and allow extra travel time. You may also consider using the MRT instead, since they’re not affected by the run and will still serve the same areas around Marina Bay, Bayfront and Promenade.

Another thing is you may check for real-time updates through the SBS Transit or SMRT mobile apps before you travel to save you the hassle of waiting at a skipped stop.

If you’re heading to work, an appointment, or planning a morning outing, you might want to start your journey earlier than usual. Alternatively, those not attending the event could plan to travel after 9:30 a.m., when all diversions are expected to be lifted.

Both bus operators have apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked commuters for their patience and understanding as Singapore supports another major sporting event in the city centre.

