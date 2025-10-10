// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Photo: Facebook screengrab / SBS Transit
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Service 63 to operate bi-directionally between Eunos and Jalan Rumah Tinggi from Oct 26

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: From Sunday, October 26, 2025, SBS Transit’s Service 63 will start running bi-directionally between Eunos Interchange and Jalan Rumah Tinggi. This new arrangement means buses from Eunos Interchange will now end their trips at the shelter in front of Block 36, Jalan Rumah Tinggi, instead of looping back to Eunos.

In the opposite direction, trips will begin at the bus stop opposite Block 36 (10599) and continue their usual route towards Eunos Interchange. As part of this update, short-trip Service 63A will be discontinued. The main Service 63 will now handle both directions along the full route.

IMG 0964
Photo: Facebook / SBS Transit

What this means for commuters

For most passengers, the route itself will remain familiar because there will be no changes to the roads or stops served by Service 63. However, those used to hopping on or off the short-trip Service 63A may need to adjust their travel plans slightly.

If you’re boarding from Jalan Rumah Tinggi, remember that the bus stop opposite Block 36 (10599) is now the boarding point, while the shelter in front of Block 36 will be the alighting point for buses coming from Eunos.

Operating hours will also remain convenient, with the first bus leaving Eunos Interchange at 5:30 a.m. and the last bus departing just before midnight.

Tips to avoid being caught off guard

To make sure you aren’t inconvenienced by this change, here are a few quick tips:

  • Double-check your boarding stop — if you usually take Service 63A, note that it will no longer be in service.
  • Arrive a little earlier for the first few days after the change, as travel patterns may take some time to stabilise.
  • Make use of travel apps like MyTransport.SG or SBS Transit’s app to get live updates of bus schedules and other changes.
  • At a pinch, you may ask station staff or bus captains if you’re unsure which stop to board or alight from.

For more details, commuters can check out the official poster shared by SBS Transit on their Facebook page or visit www.sbstransit.com.sg

