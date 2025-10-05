SMRT Buses begins operations at new Gali Batu Bus Depot, marking milestone in greener and smarter transport

SINGAPORE: It’s a big day for both bus commuters and drivers, as SMRT Buses has officially started running operations from the brand-new Gali Batu Bus Depot (GBBD). The depot, built by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), isn’t just another bus park; it’s designed to be a greener, smarter, and more efficient depot, setting the stage for a cleaner and more connected public transport system for everyone.

A proud first journey

The day was met with excitement as the first passenger service bus rolled out from Gali Batu. It was officially flagged off by STRIDES President Mr Tan Peng Kuan, marking the start of operations from this state-of-the-art depot.

Also there to celebrate the milestone was SMRT Chairman Mr Seah Moon Ming, who joined the team on a Gemba Walk, which is a ground-up visit to meet Bus Captains and staff who will bring the depot to life day in and day out.

Mr Seah also unveiled a colourful “A Happier Workplace” wall mural, which symbolises SMRT’s efforts to create a more supportive and positive environment for their workers. The celebration ended with Mr Seah, Bus Captains, and Union Representatives taking a Safety Pledge to reaffirm their shared commitment to keeping every bus journey safe.

Why this matters to commuters

Most of us don’t think much about where buses go when they’re not on the road. However, the events taking place behind the scenes in places like the new GBBD actually help in ensuring that our daily rides remain smooth and reliable.

With smarter systems and greener technology, the new depot helps buses get checked, cleaned, and maintained more quickly. According to the LTA, the depot features 240 charging units for electronic buses equipped with smart charging functions to optimise charging speed. Moreover, these chargers will also be equipped with real-time monitoring and diagnostic capabilities, which aim to minimise breakdowns, shorten waiting times, and create a more comfortable journey for everyone.

Additionally, the depot is comparatively greener and more eco-friendly than others with its photovoltaic solar panels, capable of outputting about 1.5MWp. Other green features like green roofs and water-saving systems are also part of this initiative. This is all part of Singapore’s bigger goal to build a cleaner and more sustainable transport system.

Moreover, this depot was built keeping in mind the welfare of the Bus Captains and staff. In the Chairman’s address, Mr Seah stated that “a gym, a lounge, and resting areas, with staff quarters to follow, are here so that our Bus Captains and staff can rest, recharge, and feel at home.” After all, when our drivers are supported and happy, passengers feel the difference too.

As SMRT Chairman Mr Seah Moon Ming reminded everyone at the launch, SMRT’s mission is simple: to keep improving — “Good today, better tomorrow.”

The opening of Gali Batu Bus Depot marks another meaningful step towards a smarter and greener transport future, one where every journey is safer, cleaner, and just a little bit better than the last.

