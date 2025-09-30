Skye at Holland pulls in over 8,000 visitors in just three days of VVIP preview

SINGAPORE: Skye at Holland has pulled in over 8,000 visitors at its sales gallery’s VVIP preview over the first three days from Sep 26 to 28, though EdgeProp Singapore described it as “hardly surprising” as the 666-unit project is the first major private residential launch in Holland Village since 2019. The VVIP Preview will be until Oct 6.

Developed by UOL Group, Singapore Land Group, CapitaLand, and Kheng Leong Co., the project sits in the Core Central Region’s District 10, poised to attract both homebuyers and investors.

Fifty-six per cent, or 370 units, of the project are two-bedroom units ranging from 581 to 743 square feet (sq ft) and priced from S$1.51 million, or S$2,598 per square foot (psf), while 22%, or 148 units, are three-bedroom units ranging from 915 to 1,076 sq ft, which start from S$2.4 million, or S$2,623 psf.

Four-bedroom units, which are 1,238 sq ft, made up 16.7%, or 111 units, of the project, which are priced from S$3.34 million ($2,698 psf), while premium 1,464 sq ft four-bedders featured private lifts. The remaining 37 five-bedroom 1,765 sq ft premium units also have private lift access.

The property portal added that these units will also be fitted with Swiss V-Zug kitchen equipment and washer-dryers and German Liebherr refrigerators. /TISG

