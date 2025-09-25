About 10,000 HDB units set for former Keppel Club golf course site, with first BTO launch in October

SINGAPORE: The Berlayar housing estate on the former Keppel Club golf course site will now have around 7,000 public flats, up from just 6,000 units previously announced. Together with 3,000 private homes, the 48-hectare site in Bukit Merah is set to provide about 10,000 units in total, marking the start of the Greater Southern Waterfront, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Tuesday (Sep 23).

The first Build-to-Order (BTO) project located between Telok Blangah and Labrador Park MRT stations, Berlayar Residences, will be launched in October. It will have 870 units across four blocks of 19 to 46 storeys with a mix of two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats. The project will also include 200 public rental flats.

HDB said more details on the project, including its classification, will be announced at the October 2025 sales exercise, while the rest of the project will be progressively launched in the coming years.

Property analysts noted the project may be classified under the Prime category due to its location on the city fringe. Flats under Prime and Plus come with tighter resale rules, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and subsidy clawbacks, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

While some Singaporeans online were excited by the “chance of striking BTO gold”, others wondered what prices the flats will start at. One remarked, “I wouldn’t be surprised if they even beat private housing prices in some areas. The resale prices would be even more obscene – only a 10-minute drive/20-minute door-to-door commute to the CBD area is ridiculously good.” /TISG

