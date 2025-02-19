SINGAPORE: In a move to increase disposable income and stimulate consumer spending, Singapore’s government has announced a series of new Budget initiatives expected to provide significant relief to households nationwide.

According to a Singapore Business Review report, these measures, aimed at supporting lower-income groups and fostering sustainable living, promise to have a lasting impact on various sectors, particularly food retail and utilities.

Key initiatives to enhance household support

Among the most notable provisions are the $800 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which will be distributed among Singaporean households, with $500 of that amount given out this year. In addition, eligible Housing & Development Board (HDB) households will receive up to $760 in U-Save rebates to ease utility bill payments. The government has also boosted the ComCare Assistance scheme, increasing payouts to help households in need.

Pensioners enrolled in the Singapore Allowance scheme will benefit from higher monthly payments, which will rise from $350 to $390, with the pension ceiling increasing to $1,320. Additionally, more funds will be allocated through climate vouchers to promote sustainable living – HDB households will receive an additional $100, while private property owners will continue to receive $400.

Supporting consumer spending and wage growth

RHB anticipates that the latest measures will boost consumer spending, particularly in essential areas such as food and retail. The CDC and SG60 vouchers, worth between $600 and $800, are expected to drive purchases at hawker centres, food courts, coffee shops, and supermarkets. The enhanced climate vouchers will also encourage the adoption of energy-efficient products.

In the retail sector, grocery chains like Sheng Siong and Dairy Farm stand to benefit the most as higher disposable incomes spur demand for daily necessities.

On top of this, the government is increasing co-funding for the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme, which will further support wage hikes for lower-income workers. This move is expected to boost wages for eligible workers, increasing household spending power and contributing to sustained consumer demand in the coming years.

According to RHB, these combined efforts are set to enhance the purchasing power of Singaporean consumers, potentially boosting the domestic economy.